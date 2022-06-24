Our now 13-year-old pup came to us when he was already a fully-grown adult. From his arrival in our home nearly nine years ago, until fairly recently, I could count on one hand how often he did his bathroom business during a walk. Otherwise, he’d only go in his own yard, with a wary backward look if any humans happened to be nearby and possibly watching. The vet explained that he’s shy about certain functions — that’s just how he’s built.
This reticence to be open-minded about where to go when he has to go underwent a radical turnabout following a trio of out-of-state family visits over the past several months. Within a couple of weeks of his insisting on holding his pee for a stunning 36 hours on the return trip from Key West, Florida, he suddenly started doing what must be done while on the leash. As a matter of fact, even if he has apparently emptied his tanks at home, he manages to maintain reserve supplies for our daily strolls.
I’m both impressed and inspired by our canine buddy’s ability to embrace new ways to do things at this advanced stage of his life. I figure if he, at roughly 90 in people years, can be open to change, then a late middle-ager such as myself ought to be too. And that’s good, because there’s certainly no shortage of stuff I need to at least grasp, if not master, in order to keep moving forward.
For instance, still a relative newcomer to smartphone apps, I had no idea that, unlike on my laptop, the tabs on my cell’s internet browser stay open, even when I close the browser. My ignorance was bliss to certain family members upon their discovery of dozens of open tabs on my phone. Their glee at my cluelessness set off my usual reaction to even the most kindly or jovially offered criticism — a mortified defensiveness that’s neither pretty nor very mature.
While the techno-lesson is solidly under my belt, I remain thin-skinned, but getting better at embracing the concept that when I’m wise enough to step back and honestly acknowledge the truth of what’s being said, I generally benefit.
So you see, I can be taught — even if it’s the hard way — as is further evidenced in my now knowing from direct experience that: 1) the key to being able to stay moving is to simply stay moving, especially during those creaky episodes when ice packs and heating pads are my best friends; 2) our air fryer/toaster oven requires a finely tuned combination of knob settings to avoid burning Pop-Tarts or undercooking chicken thighs; and 3) there are constantly evolving opportunities to inadvertently offend people, and increasingly fewer options for undoing the real or perceived damage. I’ve also finally, at long last, accepted that it’s not necessary to stick with a book, movie or TV show that doesn’t quickly grab me. There’s a mind-bogglingly endless supply of easily available content, and the later it is in my day, the more selective I’m allowing myself to be as I sift through it.
For all these bits and pieces of progress, my education is clearly a continuing one. Necessity drives adaptation, and, if our 13-year-old dog can learn new tricks, maybe this old human can too.
Woodsboro resident and inveterate learner Susan Writer can be reached at susanthinkingoutloud@yahoo.com. See what else she has to say at her UExpress.com’s Ask Someone Else’s Mom column.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.