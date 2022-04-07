As we do with many things in nature, we tend to take the sun for granted. We’ll long for sunshine after a series of rainy, cloudy days, and gardeners will exercise discernment where they plant their flowers and vegetables to provide them with the appropriate sunlight. We acknowledge the sun when we’re advised to apply sunblock. We appreciate glorious sunrises and sunsets, and a few of us may have been lucky enough to witness a total solar eclipse where more of the sun’s usually hidden features are revealed. Overall, we seldom think about the sun, our nearest star.
The sun is particularly relevant to me, as I often observe it closely with a solar-filtered telescope, enjoying sunspots, their configurations and how they show us the sun’s rotation. In 2019, we started a new solar cycle where we’ll see an increase in sunspot quantity and size for roughly five and a half years, then a decline over the following five and a half years. In what follows, I hope I might light a fire of curiosity within you and encourage you to see the sun in a new, well, light.
More than a child’s crayon drawing of a smiling yellow orb, our sun is a complex stellar system, converting masses of hydrogen into helium-releasing light and other energy, and in so doing constantly evolving and changing; its dynamic magnetism moving, most often exposing that in the formation of sunspots. These “blemishes” tend to be the catalysts for extreme forces that affect us. Electric power grid transmission, radio, GPS and satellite communications and, to some extent, climate change affect all of us. Then there are radioactive cosmic rays from our sun and others that sometimes pierce our thick atmosphere and reach us.
For several centuries, mankind studied the activities of the sun, and there have been many salient effects recorded. Earth’s “Little Ice Age” (roughly the 16th into the 19th century) has been linked to the sun’s ultraviolet radiation causing changes in Earth’s jet stream behavior. Abnormally severe winters occurred in Europe in 1683, 1694 and 1708.
Every so often — and as recently as last week — from a large sunspot grouping, the sun emitted a CME, or coronal mass ejection. This is basically a large expulsion of plasma (superheated gases), and some were directed toward Earth. One common result of a CME is a spectacular display of the aurora borealis (Northern Lights), and they have been seen farther south as a result. CMEs can cover large portions of the Earth. In September of 1859, one such CME knocked out telegraph communications worldwide. Telegraph operators were electrically shocked; telegraph systems caught fire; and curiously, some telegraph systems not even hooked up to their battery power supplies worked normally.
The best-documented CME was during most of our lifetimes. In March of 1989, a large CME destroyed the power grid of Quebec, Canada, leaving over five million people without power for several hours. This event tightly focused science in devising ways to protect power systems from CMEs, but many cities do not have this protection yet. As I mentioned earlier, we experienced a CME this past week, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). NOAA categorized this solar storm as G1 and summarized its possible effects this way: “Power Systems: weak power grid fluctuations can occur; Spacecraft Operations: minor impact on satellite communications possible; Other Systems: migratory animals are affected at this and higher levels.”
Keep in mind that this NOAA categorization, G1, is the lowest category of the solar storm or CME strength. The power grid warning is self-explanatory, but one needs to remember that “satellite communications” includes our cellphones, GPS systems, streaming video, indeed, any satellite orbiting our Earth. A G5 rating is the strongest, possibly resulting in, among other damages: “complete (grid) collapse or blackouts. Transformers may be experience damage ... satellite orientation ... satellite navigations systems may be degraded for days ... Pipeline currents can reach hundreds of amps. ...”
If I’ve succeeded in piquing your curiosity, you may wish to check out spaceweather.com. This free web service shows today’s image of the sun with its sunspots and reports on solar storms and CMEs, and provides several links to learn what some of the categorizations of these phenomena mean. Additionally, spaceweather provides videos of auroral displays, solar flares, CMEs occurring, and graphs for the more technically inclined.
I hope you’ve come to agree with the character Hamlet from the Shakespearean play of the same name: “There are more things in heaven and Earth, Horatio, Than are dreamt of in your philosophy.”
