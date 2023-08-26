Election 2023 Constitutional Access Ohio
FILE - Supporters and opponents of a GOP-backed measure that would make it harder to amend the Ohio constitution packed the statehouse rotunda Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. The fraught politics of abortion have helped turn an August ballot question in Ohio that would make it harder to change the state constitution into a cauldron of misinformation and fear-mongering. (AP Photo/Samantha Hendrickson, File)

 Samantha Hendrickson

What drove voters to the polls in Ohio wasn’t politics or partisanship — it was values. More and more people today are motivated not by party loyalty, but by the issues they care about and the threats they see to their most basic rights.

Ohio saw that the right to control your own health choices and bodily autonomy is clear, conspicuous and easily understood.

sevenstones1000

Republicans have already backed off their fundamental lie- that they believe life (personhood) begins at conception. Obviously, if you can agree to abortion in the first 6, 13 or 15 weeks, you don’t believe any such thing. No one would “compromise” by allowing the murder of a 6, 13 or 15 week old baby.

So now that we all agree that personhood does not begin at conception, let’s return the decision to the women involved, who most definitely ARE human persons.

And by the way, the original Roe decision that the forced-birth crowd hated so much already allowed states to regulate third trimester abortions. There are no “abortions on demand up to birth” and there never were.

I suggest we reinstate the terms of Roe v Wade. They were wise then and they still are.

threecents
threecents

Yah, if not for health reasons, why would a woman carry a baby to term, and then decide to have an abortion? That must be exceedingly rare.

sevenstones1000

People who believe Hillary Clinton is running a child kidnapping ring out of a pizza shop are not the most rational people in the world.

