I saw this online somewhere: “Every election is determined by the people who show up.”
And this one from Susan Salzberg: “Voting is the expression of our commitment to ourselves, one another, this country, and the world.”
Which got me thinking.
I was born 82 days before Franklin D. Roosevelt was first elected president. Just 12 years after women won the right to vote in America. In the midst of the Great Depression. My mother went to see the official Washington, D.C. baseball team at the stadium the day before I was born — because she was a dedicated fan and it was “Ladies’ Day”— free.
Later that same year, the BBC began broadcasting. The following year, Hitler became chancellor of Germany.
I grew up a resident of the District of Columbia. But, unlike my own children, I never went to the polls to watch my parents vote. Even when I was old enough to cast my first presidential ballot, I wasn’t eligible. Like my parents, we Washingtonians watched the fate of the presidency move forward without us. Yes, we could watch the parades move up Pennsylvania Avenue toward the White House, and we did every time, but we had no vote. Growing up, I understood that to vote was precious and must not be squandered. The district received the vote in 1964.
It was 1870 when African Americans received the right to vote, on paper anyway, via the 15th Amendment. But it wasn’t until 1965 when Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act that most Black Americans even had a chance to safely register, much less approach the polls.
Married and living in Baltimore in 1958, I voted for a U.S. president for the first time: Dwight D. Eisenhower won his second term. As my four children became old enough to recognize the import of the occasion, I took them in turn with me to the polls for many years. When I also became responsible for my father, I took him to the polls to vote — and we would both sigh upon leaving the polls, understanding we had just cancelled each other out.
I’ve born witness to 14 American presidents, and have taken the opportunity to vote in all 15 elections for which I have been eligible.
This time is different. This time we have a pandemic to deal with as well. This time we have to plan well ahead and take steps to cast our ballot.
Whereas Maryland-registered voters automatically received mail-in ballots for the June primary, Maryland is still in flux regarding voting options for the general election. Go to the Maryland State Board of Elections website to monitor updates. If you decide to vote absentee mail-in, request your application soon. Complete the ballot, and remember to sign the outside, if required, as well as the inside!
Please mail your ballot back in plenty of time to be received and counted prior to the November deadline.
We are just 87 days from the General Election. Express your commitment to yourself, one another, this country, and the world. Request your mail-in ballot now.
Ann Burnside Love writes from Frederick, where she didn’t read carefully enough to realize she needed to sign the outside of her Primary Ballot as well as the inside. When officially notified to come to the election headquarters to sign — she was living in a coronavirus lockdown and missed that chance. Read your ballot’s instructions carefully. With references provided by Susan B. Love. You may contact Ann at annblove@comcast.net.
