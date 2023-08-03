When July hit, I saw a lot of cannabis content on my timeline.

Marylanders get to grow two plants and may possess up to 1.5 ounces of dried flower. There are going to be a lot of plants inadvertently dying prematurely in the next couple of months as people get the hang of cultivating a new crop.

