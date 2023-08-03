When July hit, I saw a lot of cannabis content on my timeline.
Marylanders get to grow two plants and may possess up to 1.5 ounces of dried flower. There are going to be a lot of plants inadvertently dying prematurely in the next couple of months as people get the hang of cultivating a new crop.
There is still no smoking in public or businesses. Wherever you can use tobacco products, you should be able to use cannabis products, also. The concept of equal justice under the law should be extended to cannabis users, whether they consume or produce or choose to do both.
Maryland statute Article 2B, §1 allows for home brew as long as it’s not for sale. There is no restriction on only having two types of beer or only being able to possess a keg and a half at a time.
I think you can see where I’m going here. There is also no similar prohibition on tobacco in regards to a plant number or the weight of the final dried product on your person.
I know you could say, John, you should just be happy that anyone over 21 can go to a dispensary now. Yeah, but a lot of people can’t afford dispensary prices.
In Canada, their best quality craft cannabis is $80 an ounce. The price of a “small bud” ounce is double that in Frederick County.
The cheapest 1ml vape cartridge in Los Angeles is $20. Here, it’s $50.
Opening up home growing, whether by an increased number of plants or by canopy square footage, allows people diversity in choice and peace of mind knowing what products are used on the plants they consume. Also, allowing public use in designated areas will go a long way to help the cannabis market catch up with alcohol and tobacco.
The one thing we can’t do is rely on a handful of companies who control the market to put their customer’s best interests at heart. They will continue to be driven by their bottom line and their shareholder’s constant need for more return on investment.
How many companies are willing to grow a plant that goes 12 or 13 weeks instead of one that only finishes in 8 or 9 weeks?
In the nation of Colombia, they can grow twenty plants at any one time. I feel like there should be an outdoor max and an indoor max. The outdoor max could be six plants. Indoors, you could limit the space to 25 square feet and the total lighting to 1000W with a 20-plant cap.
Variety is the spice of life and that’s true with cannabis.
Plus, if you’re looking for a certain cultivar, you’re going to have to run through a lot of plants or get lucky. Maybe you could find a clone instead of having to grow from seed.
But that could present another set of problems for the new grower. You could get a clone that has insects or is infected with a virus that could spread to healthy plants.
We’re not there yet. We might be one step closer, but we have a ways to go. Until cannabis is on equal footing with alcohol and tobacco, the job isn’t done.
I believe prohibition never works, and a free and regulated market is as American as apple pie. I’m not holding my breath.
John Jacobs writes and lives just outside Frederick.
(1) comment
Hey John - Let's party Dude!! [wink][beam]
