One year ago, Maryland faced an uncertain future. Coronavirus vaccines were starting to go out, but “back to normal” felt just out of reach. Our economy had been hit by a devastating recession, and the path to full recovery was unclear. As our state stood at a crossroads, Congress had a responsibility to take bold action that would move our country forward — and that’s what we did. I worked with my Democratic colleagues to craft and pass the American Rescue Plan, and President Biden signed our bill into law on March 11, 2021. Thanks to the American Rescue Plan and the resilience of the American people, we have mounted a historic recovery from the pandemic.
First and foremost, the American Rescue Plan brought $55 million to Maryland to accelerate vaccine distribution and improve equitable vaccine outreach to our communities. Those efforts have helped return a sense of normalcy to our lives. Cases are down, mask mandates are falling away, and students are back in our schools — as they should be.
The American Rescue Plan also rushed emergency relief to those who needed it most. Nearly three million Maryland families received direct payments of $1,400 a person. Emergency rental assistance saved thousands of Marylanders from eviction. Over one million Maryland children benefited from expanded tax cuts for families. This landmark legislation also included resources for K-12 schools, colleges, and universities, including over $53 million for public schools and institutions of higher education in Frederick County. Additional assistance for our child care providers, restaurants, nonprofits and small businesses kept Marylanders afloat and saved our state from financial collapse.
Taken together, these provisions didn’t just avert disaster: They also helped mount a historic economic comeback. Maryland has gained over 80,000 jobs since the enactment of the American Rescue Plan. The number of new unemployment claims in our state has fallen by 83%, with a similar downward trend in Frederick County. Nationwide, America is seeing the fastest economic growth in nearly 40 years. Our economy is now 3% larger than it was before the pandemic — a growth rate that greatly exceeds other major economies around the world.
Our successful recovery was not the gift of fate. It was the product of unshakable resilience from Marylanders everywhere and bold, decisive action from Congress. By passing the American Rescue Plan and working together to bring these resources into our communities, we staunched the financial bleeding and jump-started our nation’s economic healing.
Our communities will reap the benefits of this legislation for years to come. The American Rescue Plan delivered federal dollars directly to state and local governments to keep frontline workers employed and drive long-term economic growth. The Maryland state government received $3.7 billion through the American Rescue Plan, contributing to Maryland’s strong budget surplus. The state has already sent many of those funds into our communities for everything from transportation projects to building out broadband.
In addition, a total of $45 million has gone directly to Frederick County — with more resources still on the way. These funds have provided critical support to Frederick’s pandemic recovery, but they have also gone above and beyond just that. For example, County Executive Jan Gardner is using $2 million of these funds to create an Office of Broadband and support other programs that will extend internet throughout our communities. In February, I met with the county executive and local leaders in Thurmont to discuss how we can make full use of this initiative to get every Marylander in every corner of Frederick County connected to the internet in an easy and affordable way. That’s just one of the many local projects being fueled by the American Rescue Plan in the county and across the state.
One year after the enactment of the American Rescue Plan, we are still rebuilding. There is more work to do — including our efforts to lower household costs and ease the financial strain on Maryland families. Even now, the infrastructure modernization law that Congress passed and the president signed in November is building on the progress of the American Rescue Plan to strengthen our recovery and create jobs. There is a long road ahead, especially as the fight to stand up for democracy and stand against autocracy shakes the global economy. But when Americans join together as a united front, we always come back stronger. That truth has guided us through this pandemic, and that truth will lead us toward brighter days ahead.
