When I was a student at the University of Tennessee in the 1960s, a campus connection to the gambling syndicate in town would distribute betting cards during the fall football season. They paid $5 if you picked three winners of the upcoming games.
You soon realized that the goal was not to make money for you, but rather to take it from you. Yes, it was a form of gambling, and boy, how times have changed.
Before the Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling in support of online gambling, the majority of Americans might have spent their entire lives without being subjected to the stench of online sports gambling, which is raking in more than $100 billion a year, according to investigated reports in The New York Times and The Washington Post.
Now, viewers are subjected to the brazen proliferation of television ads, social media come-ons, and the preponderance of recommendations offered by so-called "experts."
Before and during every game, it is suggested to the gullible sports public which teams to bet on, the way to do so, and the ease by which the bettor will score big. The national press, including the Times and the Post, publish betting odds and point spreads on a regular basis.
Online gambling has serious consequences for millions of Americans.
When selling their products, gambling marketers have reached agreements with a number of colleges and universities, in exchange for millions of dollars in payments, to promote betting on campus through advertising on sports betting sites. College students are going to classes, phone in hand, making bets.
Someone, somewhere must be asking whether promoting gambling on campuses fits the mission of higher education.
A corollary concern in regard to the rise in sports gambling is the advent of the NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) program that allows college athletes to monetize their names and likenesses. Now, we not only have students on campus betting, we will also have athletes with money to join in.
In the review of more than 140 reports relating to sports betting and gambling betting, the National Council on Problem Gambling released a statement saying “recent research suggests that gambling problems may increase as sports gambling grows explosively at the same time that mobile and online technologies evolve to create seemingly unlimited types of wagering opportunities."
Jeff Bell, the CEO of Legal Shield and IDShield, a company aimed at protecting and empowering people through legal means and privacy management solutions, suggests that betting operators be banned from advertising on influential sports channels where wagering odds, point spreads and other gambling data appear.
Operators, Bell wrote in Forbes, should be required to disclose hard facts about sports betting, including the financial and mental health risks.
And from the Mayo Clinic’s Family Health Book, “Compulsive gambling, also called gambling disorder, is the uncontrollable urge to continue gambling despite the toll it takes on your life. Gambling means that you're willing to risk something you value in the hope of getting something of even greater value."
The Mayo Clinic adds, "Gambling can stimulate the brain's reward system much like drugs or alcohol can, leading to addiction. If you have a problem with compulsive gambling, you may continually chase bets that lead to losses, use up savings and create debt. You may hide your behavior and even turn to theft or fraud to support your addiction."
Perhaps most important, the risk exists that sports fans of all ages will convince themselves, if they have not already done so, that they cannot enjoy sports without being engaged in the multiple configurations of gimmicks available to entice them.
Jack Topchik is a retired editor whose passions include Shakespeare, the resurgent Orioles and films in which people talk in complete sentences. He pets every dog in Frederick. He writes from Frederick. Email him at jaytop45@gmail.com.
