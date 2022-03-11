As I write these words, Frederick is experiencing its first severe thunderstorm warning of 2022. Fitting, somehow.
It’s not difficult to understand the genesis of a lifelong feeling. As far back as I can remember, a big treat in my young life was a day spent at the Smithsonian Institution. The Arts & Industries building began the day. I can remember holding my parents’ hands as we explored all the “Castle” had to offer. I can still see the displays in my mind’s eye; from ship models so real I could imagine myself on the deck, sailing to exotic ports. There were displays of unusual cultures I was too young to understand. If it wasn’t too late in the afternoon, we’d visit the metal Quonset hut on the side of the Castle to see the airplanes I so loved.
On one afternoon, my folks decided to walk through another temporary museum on the Mall. This museum was the Naval Medical Museum. Maybe I was too young to visit this particular museum, and if my parents needed to be admonished for taking me there at a young age, I have long since forgiven them. Medicine was certainly a part of science, and I have loved science forever.
That said, one entire section of the Naval Medical Museum was devoted to the analysis and treatment of the victims of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. For the most part, they were civilians, though that political differentiation didn’t mean anything to me at the time. What was burned into my memory — and I see it clearly to this day, almost 70 years later — were the strange, patterned burns from the atomic bomb’s flash. Some were in reddish-purple waffle patterns, undoubtedly where the victim’s clothing had that pattern, and the intense heat effectively branded them. Several photos depicted military physicians removing those charred patterns of burned skin and applying dressings to them. I wondered if those people still lived, and I grew frightened that the same might happen to me.
The time was the early 1950s. My favorite uncle had returned from his tour of duty in Korea some years earlier. I wondered what he’d seen.
St. Bernadette’s in Silver Spring was my elementary school then. We had fire drills every so often, and in a way, they were a pleasant diversion for us. As long as we weren’t talking in line and we exited the school in the appropriate orderly fashion, they were fun. They weren’t the only kind of drills we had. Every so often, we’d have the “duck and cover” drills in case of a nuclear attack. I wondered, if the war was over, why did we need these periodic bomb drills? Even as a second grader, I thought about the danger of huge glass windows on the outside wall of every classroom. I often thought I’d much rather be at ground zero when the atomic bomb hit us because I’d be instantly incinerated instead of carrying hideous and painful scars to haunt and pain me. In perhaps the first glimmer of a dark side of my sense of humor, I thought that the only reason we ducked under our desks was so that our dead bodies would be easier to recover by the Civil Defense crews.
Then there were the television news programs, showing the most recent a-bomb tests. Public service commercials from the Civil Defense explained what the warning sirens would sound like and illustrated the markings of bomb shelters in our hometowns.
Though war, destruction and bloodshed still haunted our planet, the unimaginable didn’t from happen, New generations would come along who would not practice duck and cover. For them, the actual use of atomic weapons was relegated to the tired pages of history. The possibility was always there, but mutually assured destruction was not a likely threat.
Flash forward to 2022. Russia, led by a cold megalomaniac, launches an invasion of Ukraine. The world holds its breath. Will this be dramatic saber-rattling? No. The world, aware that its direct involvement could lead to world war, rely on nonviolent means of making Putin and his regime aware of their heinous acts. Economic sanctions are declared in an attempt to stop Russian aggression. Soon, Putin claims that any sanction against Russia is an equivalent to a declaration of war. He activates Russian nuclear military forces. In essence, this 21st century bully drew a line in the sand. Would his ego loose the power of the atom on the world again?
Now, with the bombing of civilian areas of Ukraine, it begs the question of what would he want of Ukraine should it fall. Would Putin rebuild what had been so egregiously destroyed? Now he is blocking evacuation routes.
I do not condemn the USA for using the atomic weapons to bring an end to World War II. The Japanese were under the heel of military fanatics and irrational leadership. Despite more than adequate warning, the Japanese did not capitulate after Hiroshima. Only a second bomb made Japan recognize the only reasonable action: surrender. Although the world has come perilously close to opening that Pandora’s box again, sanity prevailed.
With his imperialistic thrust into Ukraine, Putin has been condemned by virtually every civilized nation on earth. China maintains an apparent low profile. One hopes they join the rest of the world in condemning Putin.
With all my heart I hope that the world’s indignation and the fierce bravery and genuine innocence of the Ukrainian people bring this insanity to a close. With all my heart, I hope that the horrors of nuclear weapons remain only a memory — a hideous memory to be sure — but a memory only. I implore our leaders and all the leaders in the civilized world to expend every conceivable effort before Putin’s madness begins Armageddon.
Steve Lloyd writes from Clover Hill. He is a retired college adjunct instructor and can be reached at splloyd941@comcast.net.
