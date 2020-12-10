The recent appointment of members to the Sustainable Monocacy (River) Commission by County Executive Jan Gardner — and their confirmation by the County Council — may have represented a missed opportunity.
Out of nine voting members, it appears only two are women. Were any of the voting members from Frederick’s diverse populations? Were any in their 20s or 30s? A County Council member I raised this with in advance of the vote didn’t know.
Boards and commissions play an important — if unheralded — role in the functioning of Frederick’s government at the county and municipal levels. I appreciate the time and energy of any citizen who contributes to our community by serving on one.
But as we take steps to address institutional racism and try to bring additional voices to government, making sure that boards and commissions fairly reflect our community seems like a modest, but potentially important way we can start. Who our elected officials hear from regarding the impact of policies plays a large part in the decisions they render.
A friend pointed out that specialized issues might be involved regarding the Monocacy River — a valid point. Also valid: The positions had been publicly advertised, and the county executive was choosing from candidates who had signaled their interest by applying for the commission.
But I guess that’s my point. If, as each issue develops, we hear only from the voices of traditional interested parties, then our decision-making will likely reflect traditional interests. If we truly want more voices to be heard, then we have to view each case as an opportunity for more inclusion.
Nothing prevented the county executive from contacting biology or environment departments at FCC or Hood or the Mount, or those working with diverse groups in our community, in order to encourage applicants. We need to make special outreach efforts for all our commission vacancies. In particular, we need to reach out to young people. Yes, I know it’s trouble. At the end of the day, we may end up with the same pool of applicants. But if we want things to change, we need to change things.
I did a simple check of gender balance on boards and commissions. (That’s far easier than determining racial or ethnic backgrounds, or trying to figure out the ages of members.)
Frederick County lists 34 boards and commissions on its website. Eight didn’t provide names of members. Of the remaining 26, 11 boards were all male or had a single female member. About one-third were close to 50/50. The Library Board had only one man! The Commission for Women is, predictably, all female.
Frederick city lists 30 boards and commissions on its website. Four didn’t provide names of members, or the members were all officials. Of the 26 remaining, just three were all male, including the important Zoning Board of Appeals; four had more women than men. But for the rest of the 19, women constituted a third or fewer of the members.
Jan Gardner and Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor shouldn’t have to bear all the responsibility. Not long ago, young people and diverse members of our community were flooding the streets to draw our collective attention to social inequities. I’d love to see them flooding the county executive and mayor now with requests to serve on these boards and commissions and involve themselves in the important minutiae of local government decision-making.
What, no interest in the Electrical Board? Well, how about affordable housing, sustainability, agricultural preservation, or parks and recreation? The opportunities are extensive. New members would build skills in group dynamics and become part of decision making for our community.
Small matters? Sure, in some cases. But none of us knows what may come from undertaking small acts on behalf of our fellow citizens. We only know that if we don’t speak up, we won’t be heard.
Don DeArmon once served as chair of the Harford County Public Transportation Commission, (which was created to resolve a fight between two competing taxi cab owners). He writes from Frederick; email him at don.dearmon@gmail.com
(5) comments
This is spot on. As are the predictability of the local trolls. It's easy to go with who you know or use the same old process to get applicants. But as the letter mentions then you end up with the old-boys network. Piddle says she wants the best and brightest. She thinks this is something that we have achieved by the same old methods. She does not realize that a more pro-active search results in a broader set of applicants and therefore increases the likelihood of actually getting the best and brightest (instead of getting the "best and brightest of the regular crowd").
The Socialist Democrats are always trying to play "inclusion Bingo" striving for the perfect Earl Butts kind of ticket.
If you are too young to recall Earl Butts, have a go at Google if they will let you.
[ninja]
Anyone old enough to remember Earl knows how to spell his name. Get off my lawn, kid.
With the election over the SJW's will be out in force. You can't make people care !!
Enough of this inclusion crap, how about having our tax dollars pay for the best and the brightest? My guess is
