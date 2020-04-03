Since we’re all facing a challenge new to us requiring the major part of our attention, here’s a bit of perspective — a tale of other times when the people of our country had to pull together.
With the coronavirus death toll exceeding those of 9/11, we remember where we were and what happened to our lives when New York’s Twin Towers were destroyed, the Pentagon hit by an airplane, and another plane forced down by real heroes in Pennsylvania.
I’d been watching the news on television, a sight none of the millions who saw it will ever get over. I was still watching TV, horrified, when the Pentagon was hit, falling to my knees because it looked to me like the plane hit right where my Army major son had his office. I got a call from him an hour later, saying he’d been assigned to a different building for that day. He confirmed that the plane had indeed penetrated the “impenetrable exterior wall” near his office. He lost several colleagues.
As I caught my breath realizing my child was fine, my heart began to break separately for my friends and neighbors and all those who would not say the same.
The shock of losing so many, so fast, on 9/11 is not so different from what New York is experiencing now. Then and now, first responders, medics and those who can step up without thought for their own safety in efforts to protect, save or comfort as many strangers as they can.
We remember the horror, and yet the heroism and kindness that followed marks our souls.
The Cold War with Russia went on for years, and there were often “incidents.” I will forever remember the period in 1962 when Russia set up missiles in Cuba aimed at us in what became known as The Cuban Missile Crisis. Those missiles were focused on key government buildings in Washington, including the presidential retreat Camp David in the mountains just above Thurmont.
At that time, we’d lived in Thurmont for a few years nurturing Tom’s medical practice. Sometimes known affectionally by his older patients as ”the youngster” or “Ma, call the Kid,” he had become beloved by his patients for miles around, and I knew that if there were troubles, a disaster in the area or on the mountain, his medical oath would take precedence: his patients would come first.
I was home with three tiny boys. And I was terribly upset because I didn’t see how I could carry all three boys — and I couldn’t let Tom know how I was feeling when many people around us were bringing their hysteria to him. Not wanting to upset the littles, I gradually filled the trunk of the car with blankets, water, food, clothes, shoes, diapers, plus my own and Tom’s equivalents — and got gasoline. The news was frightening. All. The. Time.
Eventually Kennedy and Khrushchev came to an agreement, and it was over. Except for this: a Russian submarine in Cuba almost ended the world by loading an atomic missile and starting the countdown before the sub commander received orders not to proceed.
And yet gradually, oh so gradually, we found ourselves returning to business as usual.
The third story is about a very young me during World War II when we had points for food, clothing, gasoline, etc. Every adult smoked in those days, and I was in charge of soaking the cigarette wrappers to separate the foil from the paper — creating large balls of aluminum foil to turn in for the war effort.
We also had no fresh vegetables, as our yard was all shaded. But there was sun in the yard next door, so we went in together to create a Victory Garden. My mother was totally at home in a garden; together with the neighbors we grew all kinds of veggies.
Because I loved popcorn, they planted a row. My favorite memory was rubbing two ears together to plop the popcorn off — then eating the popped corn. Popcorn has been a go-to comfort food most of my life. Popcorn is also a symbol, for me, of people coming together to share what they have for the benefit of others.
Right now, we are seeing and hearing amazing stories of people managing their fear, stepping up, contributing to their neighbors’ wellbeing, and protecting those in need. The incredible, thoughtful, innovative responses and actions that will come from this raging coronavirus will shape our world, our neighborhoods and our culture for years to come.
Just as with challenges of the past, we will always know where we were when coronavirus impacted our lives. We will also harness our fear and make that energy work toward our survival. People working, loving and helping together while staying apart. Preparing for a new normal.
Ann Burnside Love writes from Frederick, and gratefully believes we have a wise governor who is looking ahead, acting for today, preparing for tomorrow. Contact her at annblove@comcast.net.
