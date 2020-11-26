Years ago, the families of all four of my children would have gathered for Thanksgiving dinner at my home. In recent years, I’ve been invited to their homes, and was (tentatively) for this year, but with the coronavirus going gangbusters, we revised our plans as many, if not most of you, have done.
In the spirit of gratitude in the midst of this awful pandemic, I am particularly grateful for the following agenda taking place as newly planned — and know that all participants will be wearing face masks, as appropriate.
- To start, there’s a midday, socially distanced Thanksgiving dinner in the dining room at Homewood, with residents coming in shifts.
- Later, one son will deliver to me from his family kitchen an evening meal with a serving of turkey, our family’s traditional sausage dressing, and his marvelous mashed potatoes, among other things. Perhaps I’ll have Facetime conversations with my grown grandchildren in his household during the day.
- Sometime tomorrow, Friday, from another son’s yummy kitchen, will come turkey, their kind of dressing, his wife’s delicious sweet potato casserole and, oh joy, their frozen local summer peaches.
- My daughter will contribute her celebrated orange-almond spinach salad to all of us during the distribution.
Obviously, we’ve planned not to overlap physically except for the handoffs of their generous foodstuffs. Thank goodness for the freezer in my refrigerator!
I hope many of you have chosen to do your own version of the same theme: Sharing, which of course has many versions. Given COVID-19’s statistics are soaring and scary, this is our first opportunity of the season to get creative, to be overly cautious, and to take good care.
Which brings us to my first required COVID-19 test before a doctor’s appointment, which just happened to coincide with hundreds of others readying for their holiday gatherings at the newly converted Frederick Health building on Monocacy Boulevard — along with all those testing before medical procedures or simply to meet place-of-work requirements. My daughter and I arrived too late one afternoon last week to participate in the four-hour wait. We returned in the wee hours the next morning where we were fortunate to be at the front of the day’s line. And even more fortunate to both receive negative results.
Once you and yours have taken all necessary precautions, let’s hope you will still choose to gather outside as much as possible, to maintain safe distance, and to keep those masks on even in the comfort of your own home if you have visitors. Take that long overdue conversation with a relative or friend on a walk outside, weather permitting.
As I write this, one morning in my office in my apartment a few days before publication, there are hundreds of small brown birds who have apparently found abundant goodies on the lawn just below my window. I can’t see the ground from my third-floor perch, just the incoming and outgoing flights where they all land together in a swoosh, and moments later depart as one precise flight. Repeat. And again. Must be their equivalent of turkey and dressing — near the house of many grandmothers.
Ann Burnside Love writes from Frederick, where she reads our governor’s pandemic instructions in this newspaper along with those of our capable county leader — and also her favorites, the front page, the editorial page and Dear Abby. Reach her at annblove@comcast.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.