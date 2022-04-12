I was sustained during a three-decade career on Capitol Hill by my interactions with young people. Each spring, the Hill would receive an influx of recent college graduates pursuing entry-level positions (that usually didn’t require a college degree). Their idealism was infectious. These young women and men — from one end of the political spectrum to the other — had a common goal: to serve their country and to make a difference. Helping them find jobs and adjust to Capitol Hill — just as my elders had once helped me — was a real privilege.
During my backpacking travels on the Appalachian Trail during the past 11 years with Ted Gregory, we have likewise been privileged to cross paths with many remarkable “thru-hikers” — predominantly young people — who have decided to hike over 2,000 miles in one year. Hearing their stories helped motivate two old-timers daily.
Such experiences with young people have always convinced me that our great nation enjoys a bright future.
That bright future had to pause on March 25 when a local attorney, Steve LeRoux, 38 years old, passed away.
I last spoke with Steve six weeks before he died when he told me he was seriously considering running for state’s attorney. He knew his diagnosis — he had been treated for colorectal cancer since the fall — but not his prognosis.
“Do you think this is a good idea, or am I crazy?” Steve asked. I told him nothing had made me happier for quite some time than hearing his plans. Such a campaign would remind voters how every day is important, that there is no time to lose in pursuing progress.
“Yeah, what in hell are we waiting for?” he wondered. I told him that might be an apt campaign slogan. Two weeks before he died, he was still consulting me about endorsements and strategy.
I’ve told a characteristic story about Steve to many people over the years, long before his struggle with cancer, and I’ll share it now.
Steve’s goal from an early age was to work as a lawyer in Frederick in order to make our justice system truly just for everyone. Early on, he decided to graduate from college in three years; he obtained his degree from Pitt in 2005 on schedule.
Law school was next, but Steve was wait-listed at his first choice — the University of Baltimore. All summer, Steve patiently called the law school each week, reiterating his strong desire to attend. But the summer waned, and Steve was still waiting.
When I ran into him on a late August weekend, Steve had just made his weekly call — no good news — and the law school class would be finalized on Monday. Steve was in the dumps, but he was undeterred.
On Monday morning, Steve dressed up and drove to Baltimore, and he was waiting when the law school admissions staff got to their office. Needless to say, they were chagrined to see Steve, and they told him to go “walk around a little,” perhaps hoping he would get the message.
Steve was back two hours later. They again suggested he go walk around, but Steve decided to just sit still, reminding them very pleasantly that he was the only one on the waiting list who was sitting in their office.
It may have been an hour, it may have been more. A man, presumably the registrar, emerged from the back of the office. Steve figured this was the guy who would tell him to take a walk and keep going, back to Frederick.
The registrar extended his hand and said, “Congratulations Mr. LeRoux, you’ve been admitted to the University of Baltimore School of Law.” At that moment, Steve knew that his dream of serving his community and pursuing justice would come true.
My life is brighter because of Steve LeRoux, and our nation’s future is bright because of Steve and many other young people. I’m sorry that Steve now won’t be a part of it.
Don DeArmon is an award-winning freelance writer. He writes from Frederick. E-mail him at don.dearmon@gmail.com
