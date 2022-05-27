Frederick County Democrats were heartened after the 2020 election to discover that county voters cast more votes for Joe Biden than Donald Trump — the first time our county has voted for the Democratic presidential candidate since 1964.
Was that a momentary result, or has a permanent Democratic majority taken over in our fair county? We’ll soon find out because the primary election date is finally set — July 19 (with early voting from July 7 to July 14) — and the 2022 campaign season is underway in full force.
One race stands out: Who will succeed County Executive Jan Gardner?
Jan has administered county government with a steady hand for the past eight years, getting charter government off to a stellar start and demonstrating its strengths compared to the prior county commissioner system. She and the County Council have significantly improved teacher pay and gotten school construction moving. Jan’s led our public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic. She leaves big shoes to fill.
With no primary opposition, the Republican candidate will be Michael Hough. I’m told that Hough has been willing to work with Democrats in Annapolis. But he’ll still have some explaining to do, such as his lack of leadership for the city of Frederick’s highest priority — construction of the downtown hotel/conference center — which has languished because Hough and his fellow Republicans opposed state assistance that would otherwise have been received. Another question will be: Would conservative Hough govern in the Blaine Young-like manner that voters emphatically rejected in 2014?
I’ve paid more attention to the Democratic primary race, where Jessica Fitzwater and Kai Hagen — both current members of the County Council — and Daryl Boffman, a former Board of Education member, are running vigorous campaigns.
One observer told me that after watching a Zoom “debate” among the three Democrats, he’d heard little that would distinguish them from one another. Indeed, all three have been praiseworthy of Jan Gardner and her priorities. So maybe the race will come down to a matter of style and personality.
Jessica Fitzwater, not yet 40 years old despite having served two full terms on the County Council, is clearly the face of Frederick County’s future. (I am actively supporting Jessica. I have given her sage advice and knocked on doors with her, but play no official role in her campaign.) She’s taught in Frederick County Public Schools for 16 years, so she knows our education challenges from the inside and the outside. That’s particularly important because funding for our schools constitutes the largest part of the county budget. On the County Council, she’s also led on issues ranging from affordable housing to greater outreach to our underserved communities.
Kai Hagen has been an important voice on environmental issues dating back to 2006, when he was elected to a term on the Board of County Commissioners. He has a core following, and it’s no accident that he was elected to one of the two at-large County Council seats in 2018. The question that concerns those of us who know Kai well: Is Kai’s temperament suited for an executive position overseeing the county bureaucracy, and could he work collaboratively with various county stakeholders or the County Council, especially one that might very well have a Republican majority?
I know Daryl Boffman less well than Jessica or Kai. Daryl also has extensive experience in education, both from serving on the Board of Education and working for it. He touts his business acumen from years in the private sector. His is also an important voice, especially as Frederick County gains greater cultural and racial diversity.
But as I read the News-Post’s articles about the three Democratic candidates, I noticed that Kai and Daryl’s resumes included a number of “formers,” that is, that they each seem to be past or near the end of their professional careers. Certainly they can continue to serve Frederick County in various ways.
However, for our next county executive, I want someone who represents Frederick County’s future. That pick is pretty straightforward for me — Jessica Fitzwater.
Don DeArmon has knocked on a lot of doors during election years, including 2022, and he is always impressed with the attention and seriousness given to candidates by voters who answer their doorbells. He writes from Frederick. E-mail him at don.dearmon@gmail.com
(43) comments
I have watched Jessica for eight years and she has been an outstanding worker for our County. She was one Democrat that did not let the right wingers run roughshod over the democratic majority. The others were either too lazy or scared and crumbled to every snaky thing presented by the Mckay led vote noers
Don DeArmon's Commentary is no more than a tribute to his friend, Jessica Fitzwater. They have rung doorbells together, and what else could we expect? My own view is that Kai Hagen is the most qualified and hardest worker on all subjects Frederick and Maryland. Many days remain before the Primary; we shall see.
The blatant age discrimination remarks against Mr. Boffman are uncalled for. The author should be reminded age is a protected attribute. Not sure what relationship a board of contributors has with the News Post but if it’s contractual or as an employee I think you need to have a serious discussion with this contributor if not terminating the relationship. Should not be tolerated.
Back in the Young, Delaughter, and Billie days, I was the first person to state online that they were turning the county blue (in the FNP comments).
While the county is becoming bluer and bluer, let’s be honest with ourselves. Ba’Lane Young was voted out. And would have been whether it was with Gardner or whoever. Yes Gardner has done a nice job. But it was Ba’lane young that landed her the position.
I wonder if Fitzwater is actually listening to the columnist’s advice (sage or otherwise). I wonder that because I’ve heard she has said to some of her seniors that it’s time for them to step aside for her generation.
Quote:
” But he’ll still have some explaining to do, such as his lack of leadership for the city of Frederick’s highest priority — construction of the downtown hotel/conference center — which has languished because Hough and his fellow Republicans opposed state assistance that would otherwise have been received.”
Explaining to do??
First, let’s back up here. It’s been said this hotel is needed to stimulate the downtown business economy. But, I been paying close attention every time I’m downtown.
Businesses were shut down during the initial covid crises. Two yrs later......they’re still there! As I’ve driven downtown, it appears to be thriving. The sidewalks full of pedestrians.
The downtown businesses are thriving on their own. They do not need a hotel. Prove me otherwise.
This hotel is a Private business. It’s not a community park. It’s not a community library or a homeless shelter. It’s a private business.
Why, regardless of dem or repub, why would anyone support tax dollars being used for any private enterprise? Hough is correct.
I feel like the are Dems support this hotel as they feel it would be their legacy to support Ronnie Young. Folks - when Ronnie was mayor, he wasn’t exactly an angel as people think or try to portray.
👍👍👍
I'm not wild about any of the candidates. It's a shame Steve McKay didn't want to get in this race, for my money he'd be a perfect successor to CE Gardener. A very big thank you to Jan for years of competent governance.
I’m not so sure Steve realized the seat could be his without a doubt. (Or possibly he just isn’t interested in that particular role)
Pied, no, no, no, hell, no. Jan is straightforward and honest. Some pretend to do so and are anything but.
So it appears you like the tax/spend folks; "steady" jan just handed out a 10% spending increase for the next budget...wow that is very steady...and she is the one who signed the 5 contracts for a trash burner to be located in the midst of a dozen schools and day care centers that would have cost the taxpayers $$$ Billions over its life while polluting the air and the lungs of children with poison...what we need Don is someone who actually cares about the citizens and is able to REDUCE spending in this time of 9% inflation thanks to yet another tax/waste lefty, biden
That individual is Mike Hough !!!!
Nonsense gthuro
I’m supporting Kai in the primary because he’s the strongest on the environment and climate change. But no matter who wins the D primary, they have my vote for CE. Hough is a train wreck.
Kye is a loose cannon. We must not let him happen.
Don't know any Kye....
” But he’ll still have some explaining to do, such as his lack of leadership for the city of Frederick’s highest priority — construction of the downtown hotel/conference center — which has languished because Hough and his fellow Republicans opposed state assistance that would otherwise have been received.”
Lack of leadership for not promoting the downtown hotel? You are assuming that the majority of taxpayers actually want their taxes going toward that boondoggle, and your assumption would be wrong. They don’t! Opposing a waste of our taxpayers money on a project developed by a fraudster and convicted felon does show leadership, as well as reflecting the will of the voters. If there were no other issues to consider, and all Democrats supported the hotel, Hough would have my vote in a New York minute. You seem to think that the county has turned “blue” because of the last presidential election? Did you not consider who the “red” opposition was? That should tell you something, right?
Also Jan is a Dem so the county was already trending blue.
When mixing blue and red you get purple, shiftless, and the county is about a 50/50 mix by registered affiliation (not counting independents and other parties). Jan is an N=1 as of now. The next CE will be determined by voter turnout, given the current D/R ratio.
My point was in county-wide elections, N=2 (Jan and Biden).
But I agree with you; similar to how Hogan was elected, Jan and Biden were elected in part because their opponents were morons.
Corrupt morons
👍👍👍👍
I guess Mr. DeArmon is promoting what he thinks is the least of the demo evils! Unfortunately, Fitzwater is the least experienced and capable of all the candidates. We sure don't have a good crop to vote for that's for sure. Oh yeah, Hough was smart to vote against the downtown hotel and his reasoning shows fiscal conservancy - it's pretty simple, the taxpayer should not be funding a private hotel - period, full stop. The Plamondon's have plenty of money to do it on their own - if not, then don't do it - that's how business works. The liberal mindset on that is coo-coo to say the least - it simply sets a bad precedent. Everyone will want tax payer money to start a business downtown, yep, even me!! 👋
Just say NO to Hough. NO NO NO
Just say No, No, No to Fido!
How much did Fitzwater pay for this weak campaign endorsement. "Former" is Karl Bickel's actual First name BTW. Another razor thin resume.
Razor thin resume is better than the non-existent resume of Charles A Jenkins. His only credential was baseball coach and treasurer of Lewistown VFD. I’ll check back in after a while, can’t wait to see how your reply to this!
~ Plums
Nice sales pitch….
Sorry, but having a thin resume is not a plus.
Bring an ‘up and comer’ does not entitle you to the top job.
Razor thin is resume is better than. The non-existent resume of Charles A Jenkins. His only accomplishments were little league base ball coach and treasurer of lewistown VFD.
And he wasn’t even “up and coming”, Trumpkins never attempted to rise to the next rank.
I’ll check back in after a while, can’t wait to see how you respond!
~ Plums
Vote for Jessica because she is younger?
Remember the Beatles song - She's a Woman?
No
If she turns out to be the Best Thing Ever we can vote her back in forever until she retires 😎
Two term limit.
Anyone but Hough!
I agree. Hough has demonstrated that you can't believe anything he states and he panders to the crowd. He is a snake.
“…the city of Frederick’s highest priority — construction of the downtown hotel/conference center — which has languished because Hough and his fellow Republicans opposed state assistance…” some may view this “lack of leadership” as a plus…
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] Deb!
Right on Deb!
Actually the hotel in question is only important to those who with benefit, again with taxpayer $$$$; a hotel in downtown is the LEAST important thing for the citizens who want LESS growth, that which has turned southern county and I-270 in particular into a parking lot while someone in Jan's "cabal" said building more homes on what is at the moment protected Sugar Loaf land is a good thing because" its so close to I-270"...and by the way who currently owns that 500 acres????; yeah you guessed it
Everyone say it together now ...
Follow the campaign money...
Kai Hagen is the only candidate who refuses to accept money from developers.
GJT, Many support the hotel/Conf center who are not directly benefitting from it. They think it will be good for the city.
