Since 2017, I’ve spent half of the year in Alaska for work. The state is a marvel, a land of breathtaking scenery that many Americans only read about in books. Alaska enters countless reader imaginations by way of Jack London stories; for countless others, it comes via Jon Krakauer’s best-selling 1996 book “Into the Wild.”
“Into the Wild” chronicles the life of Virginia native Chris McCandless, a graduate of Emory University who gave away all his money and possessions to live the nomadic life of a tramp, far removed from society and materialism. In April 1992, Chris hitchhiked to Alaska and walked into the backcountry near Denali National Park carrying only a rifle and a 30-pound backpack of supplies. By happenstance he found a 1940’s-era Fairbanks city bus (placed there in 1961 by Yutan Construction, as housing for field workers) that became his home.
McCandless thrived for a few months by hunting and foraging for food but ultimately died of starvation. He likely tried to hike out at some point but was thwarted by the Teklanika River — a frigid, fast-moving current whose conditions can change rapidly, from frozen to passable to perilous. His body was found in the bus in September 1992 by a group of hunters.
People who read “Into the Wild,” or saw the 2007 feature film based on it, can’t agree — was McCandless a misguided idiot or an idealistic, determined young man who followed his dreams and ran into bad luck? One thing’s for certain, Fairbanks Bus 142 became famous. Tourists inspired by “Into the Wild” and its idealistic protagonist flock to Alaska each summer seeking the “Magic Bus.” A makeshift shelter became a pilgrimage destination.
Does vacationing to a rusty old bus where some guy died sound crazy to you? I agree. The idolization of McCandless and his death site is absurd, and I say that as a fan of “Into the Wild.”
The bus became a real pain for search and rescue authorities. Between 2009 and 2017, the state executed 15 costly missions to rescue hikers in distress, and local emergency authorities responded to dozens of lesser calls every summer. Most hikers, in a bizarre homage to their idol, run into trouble crossing (or being unable to cross) the Teklanika River. Two bus-seekers have drowned — one in 2010, the other in 2019.
For years, citizens and officials of the Denali Borough debated what to do. Build a bridge? Remove the bus? Leave it, and risk even more deaths?
Last month, on June 18, the bus was removed. The Army National Guard airlifted it out of the wild as part of a training exercise. (It’s being held at an undisclosed location until the state decides where to put it). Amidst COVID-19 and the widespread social justice movements happening across the country this was a minor news story. And yet, I couldn’t help but draw parallels between the two.
Part of the reason “Into the Wild” resonates with so many readers is that it feeds into America’s mythology of the rugged individual. We do what we want! We’re free! We go off to the wilderness and live by our brute strength! Please, can we wean ourselves from this narrative? It is false, and no longer serving us as a nation.
From this worldwide pandemic, I really hope we’ve learned a lesson in interconnectedness. Individual action always has an impact on others, and the outside world. And, ultimately, our survival depends upon one another. Isolated, completely alone, we’ll perish.
Alexandra DeArmon grew up in Frederick. She currently splits her time between Maryland and Alaska. Reach her at xandra.dearmon@gmail.com.
