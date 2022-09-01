It had been a couple of frustrating days during which I once again found myself stuck in the world of technical snafus. At one point, I asked the very patient and knowledgeable IT person working with me how she maintains her sanity through these aggravating challenges. Her response was, “Sanity?! I lost that a long time ago, that’s how I survived for so long! I know how our system is and just try to ‘go with the flow’ now. That’s all you can do really.”
Seems like a healthy philosophy to me, and one people throughout my life have urged me to embrace.
An early lesson in the virtue of letting circumstances unfold on their own came my way back in my college days, when I was on the horns of a romantic dilemma. I was obsessively pushing myself to make a decision that didn’t particularly have a due date; but being me, I couldn’t see that was the case through my overly proactive mindset.
When I shared the cause of my angst with a friend, who was a few years older, he sagely counseled me to simply, “Go with the flow.” I’m eternally grateful that I was smart enough to take his advice and allow things to follow an unforced trajectory. Because I did, over 40 years later, I’m still cruising along with the man I went on to marry and with whom I’ve raised three incredible kids.
Periodically over the years, I’ve faced other issues that cause me to thrash around against tides of indecision. I make pros/cons lists, endlessly crunch numbers, consult the Great Google and ultimately test the patience of even my most forbearing confidants.
My latest conundrum is tied to thoughts of semi-retirement. I enjoy working; it’s something I need to do, practically, mentally and emotionally. The thing is, I’ve been cultivating a couple alternate interests that may prove to be rewarding substitutions for the stresses of being a self-employed business owner.
Although I keep telling myself there’s no pressing need to decide right now, I nonetheless manage to waste inordinate amounts of time and brain cells that I’ll never get back, second- and triple-guessing when, how and why I’d be justified in taking the plunge into somewhat unknowable waters.
My deep-seated reluctance to just wait and see what happens next is only part of my torturous decision-making process. It’s also fed by a stubborn compulsion to feel a sense of control over my fate, even if it’s a false one. Additionally, there’s the long-held, if deceptive, belief that a combination of hard work, persistence and frequently knocking on wood must get me to the end of the course I’ve charted, however vaguely.
So, until I finally succeed in convincing myself to splash into that lazy river and let it gently guide me to where I’ll inevitably wind up, I’ll relentlessly paddle on, believing it’ll make a difference — knowing it most likely won’t.
