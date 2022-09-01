It had been a couple of frustrating days during which I once again found myself stuck in the world of technical snafus. At one point, I asked the very patient and knowledgeable IT person working with me how she maintains her sanity through these aggravating challenges. Her response was, “Sanity?! I lost that a long time ago, that’s how I survived for so long! I know how our system is and just try to ‘go with the flow’ now. That’s all you can do really.”

Seems like a healthy philosophy to me, and one people throughout my life have urged me to embrace.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription