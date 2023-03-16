Last week, we launched the 2023 Unity Campaign with great optimism, as we see more of society believe in the activities and behaviors previously stunted by the pandemic.
For nearly 10 years, the Unity Campaign has been a successful communitywide fundraising effort focused on serving ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) families of Frederick County.
By now, most of you know that 1 out of every 3 Frederick County households struggles to maintain basic needs such as food, affordable housing, sustainable income, and reliable transportation.
While many are fortunate not to have these struggles, 37% of our neighbors fall into the ALICE population in Frederick County. These neighbors can be senior citizens, veterans, persons with disabilities, and single mothers.
We can’t forget that we depend on ALICE workers every day, such as teachers, restaurant and hospitality workers, first responders, and health service workers.
These are saddening statistics, but we live in a great caring community that values all walks of life.
Frederick County has a strong history of showing up for our neighbors. Bringing together 30 local nonprofits and partnering with organizations that work together allows the Unity Campaign to share resources efficiently and effectively to serve those needing help.
Together, we must continue allowing a brighter future within reach for all Frederick County citizens.
Today, the ask is simple. We need all to invest in our community by participating in the Unity Campaign. Make a contribution that will impact the lives of our neighbors and, in turn, better all of our lives.
Know that 100% of your generous gift goes directly to the local nonprofit of your choice.
We had a great start to the campaign, but we are aiming this year to have over 1,500 contributors. Imagine the impact that will be felt throughout our nonprofit community and the families they serve.
There is no minimum gift. Every donation, regardless of size, is appreciated and needed.
Furthermore, thanks to the Ausherman Family Foundation, the Delaplaine Foundation and the Randall Family Donor-Advised Fund, donations will be boosted by up to a 10% match to create even more significant impact in our community.
We encourage you to participate by going to www.unityfrederick.com. Join us in spreading the word of the Unity Campaign to family, co-workers, and friends, so they can be one of our 1,500 contributors, making a difference in the lives of Frederick County residents.
Blessings in a Backpack, Frederick chapter
Editor’s note: Waters, Abrishami and Genau are the Unity Campaign 2023 Community Champions.
