How is health care for all not an issue of national security? Throw paid leave into there, too. The rest of the world is going to recover much quicker than the U.S.
Preliminary reports show that the Bible Belt will be hit especially hard. So much has changed since my last column — things won’t get back to normal for a while, if ever.
My health insurance costs over $8K per year, a percentage is out of my pocket. But in something like this current pandemic, what is the point of having good insurance if you can’t get a bed in the hospital? Now is not the time to get sick. A lot of people aren’t going to get sick — and listening to the medical professionals — hopefully won’t get you killed.
My dad asked me what I thought about the president hyping up an unproven drug combo? I told him I thought it was dangerous, simply for the fact I am allergic to one of the drugs in question. Now, what if I didn’t know that going in, getting sick with a novel coronavirus isn’t the time to find out.
A whole lot of people found out what leadership looks like, the hard way. There are tons of managers and supervisors but not a leader in sight. We found out who the sacrificial — I mean essential — employees are in this economy. Maybe the feds will finally increase the minimum wage this century?
As I am holed up and keeping my distance from everyone, I am impressed by the governors of the states where the virus has caused the most outbreaks. Maryland is fortunate to have Gov. Larry Hogan, because I can assure you, no one planned for this to actually happen. FUBAR is the term that comes to mind.
I stopped sending emails asking about protocols for what to do when co-workers get sick. It feels like every man for themselves.
The week Gov. Hogan called for schools to be closed, area schools were still getting international students who weren’t quarantined or tested. Two weeks prior, Japan had closed its schools and was implementing public safety measures to protect its citizens. You can never move too fast in a pandemic.
A friend said that this might be the worst thing that happens in our lifetime. I responded, maybe, but we still have electricity, internet, hot water, food and almost every other luxury under the sun. To be honest, I ordered non-essential items over Amazon before I knew that we shouldn’t be doing that. It could be so much worse.
Wearing a mask and gloves is the new normal. Who knows how soon restaurants will be open to the public? Getting curbside groceries and going through drive-throughs will have to work for now. The airports are still open and the National Guard is not on every street corner.
If you wanted to know what a world looked like with no vaccines, now you know. The race to find one is the shining example in what has been up to this point, a raging dumpster fire. The scientific community has come together in a global cause that is sure to benefit the planet as a whole for years to come.
Until they have a vaccine, stay safe, wash your hands. Whatever you do, try not to breathe around people. Practice social distancing and check on the ones you care about. We’re all in this together, the planet is not as big as it seems. We are all interconnected, so be kind and take care.
John Jacobs writes and lives in Frederick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.