Larry isn’t a bad, bad guy — he doesn’t break people’s arms, clunk them on the head, that sort of thing. He’s a small-time con man, your local character, interesting to watch, but somebody you keep at arm’s length.
He’s always friendly, too, ready to let you in on a scheme that will make you rich, or at least help you with your car payments. He’s creative.
“Hey, Dapper Dave,” he called out. “I got a deal for ya, yes I do.”
I kept walking, pushing my grocery cart toward the car. “I bet you do,” I said. “Not today, pal.”
He ignored me. “You know those Chatbot things everybody’s talking about?” he said. “The things that are damn near as smart as you are?”
“I got them one better,” he said. “I got a CheatboxGPT. Invented it myself. I’ll let you in on it ‘cause I really like you, I always have.”
“I’m busy, Larry,” I said. “Leave me alone.”
“No, this is for real,” he said. “My Cheatbox gets you out of jams, gets you out of the doghouse.”
“I been working on it for months,” he went on, dancing around in front of me to block my path. “I fed it thousands of excuses, fibs, little white lies. Some tall tales, fish stories, foolproof alibis. Everything. So, it covers all the bases.”
“Not interested,” I said.
“Home late some night?” he continued. “Chad — I call it ‘Chad’ to give it personality — Chad has a cover story for ya.”
“Part of your paycheck missing?” he went on. “Missed Sunday school again? Forgot the wife’s birthday? Chad will run interference for ya, come up with a good reason you’re completely innocent.”
I was trying to put my boxes of all-natural, no-preservatives granola cereal onto the back seat, but Larry kept getting in the way.
“Still chowing down those potato chips, are ya?” he said, looking over my shoulder. “The super-salted extra-crunchy ones. I thought your doc said ...”
“Get lost, Larry,” I replied, pushing him aside, trying to hoist the all-natural, gluten-free whole wheat bread and sandwich wraps into the car.
“Still got that sweet tooth, too?” he said, looking into the sturdy burlap shopping bags I took to the store. “How many boxes of donuts did you buy, anyway? Did you leave any for anybody else?”
I tried to ignore him as I arranged the big glass, returnable bottles of all-natural, not-from-concentrate apple juice on the floor, so they wouldn’t roll around.
“That Mountain Mist stuff is potent, isn’t it?” he said, helping me lift the last case into the space left on the seat. “I like it, too, but that sugar gets my eyebrows twitching and the caffeine sets my toes a-tingling.”
“Larry, would you mind your own business?” I said. “I don’t need your running commentary on my grocery purchases. I’m sure your Cheatbox Chad is going to make you a millionaire, but I’m happy just living my simple, quiet country life close to Nature.”
I tried to get into the driver’s side and slip away. “I know there’s lots of lying, cheating, no-count, good-for-nothing, cookie-gobbling snack-sneakers out there, but I’m not one of them.”
“Now go away,” I said. “I’m hungry and I want to go home for some fresh spinach salad.”
Dave Elliott is a small-scale vegetable farmer in Hedgesville, West Virginia, who works hard to set a good example for his customers.
