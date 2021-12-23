Can’t say I was surprised when the Historic Preservation Commission attempted to place a preservation overlay on Terrace Lanes, the circa 1960 building across W. College Terrace from Frederick High’s football field.
More than two years ago — well before the current development proposal — I was at a Historic Preservation Commission meeting, seeking permission to replace the sieve of a roof on our 1870s townhouse in the historic district and a new telecommunications tower across the street from Terrace was also on the agenda, prompting a comment from one of the commissioners about the tower’s impact on “the historic bowling alley.” I may have chuckled a bit and invoked the phrase with a certain amount of deadpan irony as the quest to replace our leaky roof dragged on through two commission meetings, a site visit from commissioners and much heartburn on my part, but the commissioner was in earnest.
According to the city’s land management code, a site, structure or district must be at least 50 years old to be eligible for historic designation — a carryover from National Register requirements established by the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966. And the fact that the landmark piece of legislation aimed at protecting historic landmarks is now old enough to be historic has recently led preservation to some strange places.
Just this month, the New York State Historic Preservation Office opined that Penn Station, Madison Square Garden and 2 Penn Plaza should be added to the National Register — a curious turn of events since the 1963 demolition of the previous McKim, Mead and White designed Beaux Arts station to make way for those buildings pretty much launched the historic preservation movement and led to the establishment of the National Register just three years later.
Nothing of significance was demolished to make way for Terrace, but the HPC’s justification for preserving it is another example of what happens as buildings from the 60s and even the early 70s become eligible for preservation. Terrace, according to the HPC staff report, is a “rare example of mid-century commercial architecture” and “the increasing suburbanization of Frederick.” Now that we’ve successfully revitalized Frederick’s original, historic downtown, we’re supposed to save the shopping centers that nearly killed it?
The answer, at least according to the professionals, appears to be “yes.” A few months back, I stumbled across a piece published by the National Council on Public History titled “Blacktop history, the case for preserving parking lots” that lamented how many “old and possibly historic parking lots are being replaced by ‘smart growth’ projects and touted as sustainable new urbanism.” I double-checked the publication date, half suspecting it was an April Fool’s joke, but the author was dead serious about how “parking lots are a key component of American landscapes and histories…that capture our nation’s automobile-centered culture.”
In that light, who is to say what’s more historic: the circa 1917 Post Office with the handsome neoclassical columns that once stood at the corner of Carroll and Patrick or the surface parking that currently occupies the same site?
Matt Edens is a downtown Frederick resident who has spent more than two decades writing true-crime documentaries for cable television.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.