There are too many people who lack a healthy amount of skepticism. Instead of checking the source, asking oneself if this sounds right, or completing any investigation whatsoever, too many are falling into the trap of believing anything that aligns with their belief system. This was on full display during the height of the pandemic, and is now apparent in our local school board race.
There’s a ton of folks running this year, and more than a few are espousing viewpoints that are not conducive to running a school system in the 21st century. I make it a point to pay attention to local races since I am a firm believer that local government has more of an effect on your day-to-day life than the federal government. The things that I’ve seen from some of these candidates is just shocking.
One group of candidates, who refer to themselves as the “Education Not Indoctrination” slate, seem to believe that discrimination doesn’t exist and that any talk of it is divisive and the cause of all ills in our school system. According to their contract with parents, they promise the following: “FCPS will cease to be a training ground for political activists who hate America,'' “...and that God is over government,” and “America is a country founded under Judeo Christian laws and traditions.” They also promise to change winter break to Christmas break and spring break to Easter break on the calendar. According to this group, your child will not be exposed to any controversial materials. Controversial materials are undefined, but we can use our imaginations.
Another popular topic among this group, and another set of candidates, is the claim that the new health curriculum is akin to grooming kids for sexual abuse. If you pay attention to our Board of Education meetings, you already know that these folks and their followers showed up with signs that demanded that the school system stop sexualizing our children. Tiffany Noble, who campaigns with April Montgomery, Ashley Nieves and Heather Fletcher, made this Facebook post concerning a Fox News article that claimed 135 school employees had been arrested for sexual abuse this year: “You now tell us you are going to desensitize our kids with sexually suggestive content from a young age; then the possibility of a “trusted adult” approaches them and you have just taken all of their warning signals away from them. Whether it’s from a teacher or staff at the school as mentioned below in the article. Or it’s the creepy Uncle or neighbor.” Of course, if these candidates did any research about sex education programs, they would know that learning about these topics actually protects kids from predators, not what they claim.
This kind of nonsense is being seen in school board elections nationwide, borrowing from a playbook that claims learning accurate history, affirming all students, or teaching accurate age-appropriate sex education is somehow the cause of all societal ills. A recent article in The Nation discussed the recent school board culture wars. This statement set my mind at ease concerning other school board elections: “They were not fooled by disingenuous arguments about ‘parents’ rights.’ They rejected dog whistles about CRT and candidates who either wouldn’t even say the word ‘equity’ or outright said they didn’t support inclusion and diversity.” We must make sure that our school board is composed of rational people who are focused on the issues our school system actually has, not misleading and inflammatory talking points that have no relevance to FCPS.
Shannon Green writes from Frederick.
