The March 23 sports section had a great story about the hiring of Kevin Willard as the University of Maryland’s men’s basketball coach. Watching volleyball games at Maryland’s 1,500-seat Pavilion — a part of Xfinity Center, where it plays basketball — was exciting enough, with cheerleaders, a talented and enthusiastic pep band and screaming fans. Can’t imagine the intensity of a college basketball game at the 17,950-seat Xfinity Center.
It was also great to read about Maryland Athletic Director Damon Evans’ determination to win conference titles and national championships because, he said, “that is what Maryland basketball is all about.” Well, it used to be all about that until Maryland’s greedy switch from the Atlantic Coast Conference to the 14-team Big Ten Conference. Now it’s about the increased revenue from association with the bigger conference. Someone must have pointed out along the way that Maryland has zippo in common with those Midwest teams and that the increased travel costs and, not incidentally, the increased risk of teams traveling longer distances also makes no sense.
Maryland basketball is also not what the University of Maryland is all about. Yes, it’s fun, it’s exciting, and it’s a kick to brag about how your home-state basketball team did against Ohio State or Michigan State or some other powerhouse team. But it’s a game. Only a game. And no amount of hysterical hoopla and hype can make it anything else. OK, it’s also big business.
At least there are other options. You have to give the University of Maryland credit for providing opportunities for students to do something other than watching a select few play big-time sports. I didn’t realize it, but there are 12 club sports for students — cycling, rowing and rugby are the most popular — and 10 less competitive intramural sports, such as badminton and dodgeball. What a great alternative to all that intercollegiate sports hoopla and hype, and it involves a lot more students
Getting a college education is not a game. It’s hard. It’s expensive. It’s time-consuming. Maybe it doesn’t suit everyone — like those who land high-paying, satisfying technical or trade jobs that don’t require four years or more of college. But it can be well worth the slog for those whose aspirations require a higher education.
And that’s why thousands head for colleges like Maryland — not for the basketball or the football or any of the other Division 1 level sports but for an education. We’ll have to back up here and remember that some of those athletes get their education through full scholarships. That was the route one of my close relatives took — by playing volleyball. Two other close relatives got a good grounding at Middletown High School, then spent two years at Frederick Community College before graduating from Maryland with degrees in economics and mechanical engineering.
Maybe I got off on this rant because of the obscene money paid to these sports coaches. Maybe there’s more than a tinge of jealousy here because my annual earnings are a tad below that of basketball coach Willard’s reported $4.2 million per year. Plus that $100,000 per year “escalator clause,” plus unnamed other perks, plus the usual supplemental income from TV, radio and other promotional appearances, plus who knows what else. For some reason, that Associated Press story skipped the part about the money.
Let’s add at least two or more assistant coaches to the basketball staff, a video coordinator, director of basketball performance, two graduate assistants, development/sport supervisor, athletic trainer, assistant coordinator, sports nutrition specialist, academic support and career development, and equipment manager. That’s one sport. Multiply that by the other big-time collegiate sports, and it starts to add up.
Time to get real here. Time to de-emphasize those big time intercollegiate programs and concentrate on providing the best education possible from our state school. We can still root for our favorite school and take pride in its accomplishments — but for its education and not its sports.
One last shot of Ruritan news today. In my last column, I had the dates wrong for the Johnsville Ruritan’s Spring Show. It will be held May 21 and 22, and it features a cornhole contest, garden tractor pull, bake sale, antique tractor and truck display, and kettle fried chicken. Those Ruritan folks know how to party — and raise money for some worthwhile causes.
Terps academics fan Bill Pritchard, who has worked in community journalism for 40 years, writes from Frederick. Reach him at billpritchard.1@gmail.com.
