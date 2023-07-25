To those who cut their teeth on the protest movements of the 1960s, voices raised against nuclear weapons is music to their ears.
In the 1960s, the Vietnam War was blazing while the Cold War was heating up. Both the United States and the Soviet Union were trying to outdo each other in amassing nuclear weapons.
The U.S. government was licensing processing plants for nuclear power at places like Three Mile Island, Seabrook, Tennessee Valley and others.
After the destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan in World War II, opposition to the Vietnam War was linked to nonproliferation of nuclear weapons. The only usefulness the nuclear industry could claim for itself was making bombs.
Anyone facing his 18th birthday was on pins and needles. Many were choosing college to avoid the draft.
Others were answering the draft because they had no choice. They could not afford the expenses of college.
Either way, every young man in America was going through a feeling that was unusual and unnerving.
Other than seeing body bags unloaded at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey, Americans in general had no idea what was happening in the war. Gen. William Westmoreland gave a rosy picture to a joint session of Congress and made everybody feel that we were winning.
The Vietnam War was doing enormous harm to the people in a distant land.
Thank God, we did not show our nuclear muscle. We had a weapon that could do incalculable destruction, but we would not use it.
Unwilling to use a nuclear bomb, America threw napalm from above and defoliated the landscape. Innocent civilians, including children, became corollary to the war.
Our extraordinary strength proved to be our greatest weakness.
America’s longest war by then required more and more men. So, the armed forces aggressively recruited young men at high schools, colleges, shopping centers, and state and county fairs.
Because so many of them were returning in body bags, the opposition to the war was increasing. There were many protests, marches and sit-ins conducted by varying groups at campuses and recruiting centers.
The Quakers sent out young men and women in “peace caravans” to various parts of the country to carry on dialogue. Talking against nuclear weapons was part of it.
I learned firsthand that talking peace was dangerous. While I was distributing leaflets near the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with my teammates, an angry veteran came swinging at me, and pulled my beard and disappeared in the crowd.
The next day, the local newspaper had my picture and a story on its front page. Following Gandhi, I did not press charges.
There was a lot of anger throughout the country toward pacifists and those who opposed the war. Those whose sons died in Vietnam or were fighting there then could not believe that a group of American citizens could oppose the war in Vietnam. In their minds, any opposition to the war was equal to helping the enemy.
Over the years, there have been all kinds of protests against nuclear weapons.
Dan and Phil Berrigan, two brothers and Catholic priests, continued their protest against the war and nuclear weapons. A Quaker Action Group sprang up in Philadelphia.
Dr. Benjamin Spock, every American mother’s best friend at the time, became a peace activist.
They poured fake human blood on missiles and with a hammer started pounding on the nose cone of a B-1 bomber. Activists stole the FBI’s secret documents on civilian actions and burned draft cards in public. These actions earned them years of imprisonment.
Opposition to war at home with a strong desire to turn swords into ploughshares has remained an American utopia.
Therefore, it was heartwarming to see that a group of citizens in Frederick, after a procession through the city, gathered at Memorial Park to speak against nuclear weapons and the first strike (“Rally urges eradication of nuclear weapons,” The Frederick News-Post, July 17).
Two nuclear powers facing each other eyeball to eyeball is not a good sign. A message from Frederick to Washington is timely and very necessary.
Anadi Naik writes books and articles from Frederick.
