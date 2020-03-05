A few weeks ago, I was walking west on East Patrick Street near the entrance to the fairgrounds when two boys on bikes, maybe 10 or 11 years old, went flying past me on the sidewalk.
I was reaching for my wallet to reward them for wearing bike helmets when I saw they were careening toward the corner at Franklin Street, which is perpendicular to East Patrick. A green light and a walk signal were in their favor, but I knew cars there often neglected to look before they turned right on red. I was about to scream at the boys when they came to a skidding halt before the intersection, checked down Franklin Street, then proceeded across the street.
At first I was heartened by the safety awareness of the boys. But then I found myself somewhat dispirited: By the time a kid turns 10 years old in the city of Frederick, he or she realizes they can’t cross a street, even with a walk signal, without taking a chance of getting run over.
If you believe Frederick families think the streets of Frederick are safe for their kids to walk or bike on, I urge you to visit Lincoln or Parkway or North Frederick elementary schools at dismissal time and take a look at all the parents who are lined up in cars to pick up their kids, all of whom live within walking distance. The News-Post reported that a Gov. Thomas Johnson High School student was struck by a vehicle in the last few weeks at Motter Avenue and U.S. 15.
Pedestrian deaths have increased by more than 50 percent in the U.S. over the past decade, according to recent federal and state data, totaling 6,590 deaths in 2019. That’s an increase of 5 percent in just one year. Pedestrian deaths now account for 17 percent of road deaths; 10 years ago, it was 12 percent.
The official reasons for more pedestrian deaths are numerous: Cellphones distract both drivers and walkers; Americans are driving larger cars; drivers and pedestrians go out intoxicated; and many roads were designed with cars, not people, in mind. And yes, of course, speeding.
Speeding is particularly important, and it’s something we can do something about. Any student of physics knows that the difference between a pedestrian being struck by a car traveling 35 mph or 25 mph may be the difference between life and death. And any walker or driver in Frederick knows that everyone in town speeds.
The strategies for “traffic calming” are well-known to transportation planners. They include such things as narrowing streets, installing speed humps and creating raised crosswalks. Those blinking speed display signs help. Automated speed enforcement cameras are very effective.
Speed cameras always get significant push-back from the public, so elected officials are extremely reluctant for them to proliferate. But I’ve checked my copy of the Constitution, and it turns out there is no constitutional right for you or me to drive faster than the posted speed limit. When we do so, we are putting our own families and neighbors in greater danger. I can tell the Board of Aldermen exactly where to place speed cameras that would immediately decrease speeding in Frederick and thereby increase pedestrian safety.
Although I’m a big advocate for more crosswalks throughout the city, I’m not stuck on any particular solution for better pedestrian safety; it seems a multifaceted approach is in order. I do know that far more attention needs to be paid to it, and a greater priority should be reflected in the city’s budget each year.
A study by the National Association of Realtors revealed that millennials prefer walking — one-third of them already walk to work or school (compared with 13 percent of baby boomers). Walkability and pedestrian safety are key to Frederick’s future. Let’s see greater attention to safety by our elected officials.
When not walking around town or hiking on the Appalachian Trail, Don DeArmon works as a freelance writer and lecturer. He writes from Frederick. Email him at don.dearmon@gmail.com.
(9) comments
Speed bumps are a problem with ambulances and similar cases; e.g, fire trucks. And, even going slower, ever take somebody home that just had "drive-through" surgery? The patient painfully feels every bump in the road, not to mention, speed bumps (if applicable).
Everything I need to know about pedestrian safety I learned in kindergarten, Cross at a cross walk, look both ways and cross when clear of traffic !!
"A few weeks ago, I was walking west on East Patrick Street near the entrance to the fairgrounds when two boys on bikes, maybe 10 or 11 years old, went flying past me on the sidewalk"
When did it becomes acceptable to ride bycycles on the sidewalk?
Children 10 and under are allowed to ride bikes on the sidewalk in Frederick.
Really? Thanks.
I suggest that with more new cars on the road that have features for "collision avoidance" and later on even "self-driving" we can have more safety on the streets. The current drivers are often distracted if not flat out ignorant.
Bicycles are considered vehicles in Maryland, so the traffic light applied to them. When they crossed on the red light, they actually broke the law, unless they dismounted and walked their bikes across.
I think he wrote the light was green.
And here for a moment it seemed as though you might write something positive....alas.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.