You certainly can’t argue about the need for handicap-accessible spaces in parking lots. Nobody grumbled — at least out loud — when the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 took effect, and reserved the choice slots up near the front door of your favorite store for people with mobility problems.
And I didn’t complain when some supermarkets added a few 15-minute spots for dash-in and dash-out customers, people like me who had run out of coffee filters and really needed a caffeine fix quick. Some big box pharmacies added emergency spaces, too, especially the chain stores that had Pepto-Bismol, Kaopectate and Imodium up near the front.
And when COVID came, Bag Buster and Colossal Cart started reserving long stretches of pavement for people picking up phoned-in preorders. That was understandable, too — who wanted to share the air just to search the aisles for baking soda and diet cola?
Sometimes the temptation to borrow a forbidden slot for a few minutes was nearly impossible to deny, but I held fast and never once cheated.
Now, however, things are getting out of hand. The people back at Big Box headquarters, the do-gooders in the public relations department, are crossing the little white lines and taking things too far.
I certainly appreciate the efforts of local law enforcement, but are the county mounties really deserving of special treatment?
“Law Enforcement Only – Thank You For Your Service!” says a sign at a retailer I frequent. Another spot just like it, a couple of rows over, is reserved for military veterans. And another, a couple more lanes away, is just for “clergy.”
I walk, talk – and spend — just like these folks do, as far as I can tell. I pay my taxes, I stop at red lights, I put money in the Salvation Army buckets at Christmas.
I’m a “pro”, too, and feel no remorse when I park in the “PRO!” spots at another big box I go to. I might not be the “pro” they’re talking about, but I tell you, my friends, I’m a farmer and I can grow a mean zucchini. Don’t doubt me. I’m good at it. I’m a “pro,” too.
And once I finally find a space to park, way in the back by the pallets of mulch, and then start my hike to the front door, dodging all the other frustrated would-be parkers prowling for a place to land …
Do I have to run into a greeter?
“Hi, welcome to Wonder World! How are you today?”
I think I’m going to make a sign and hang it around my neck: “See my mask? I’m not talking today.”
Or one that says, “I’m in a hurry. I can’t wait to see what you don’t have in stock today.”
Or one that suggests, “Move yourself to the EXIT. That’s where I’ll really need a smile.”
Call me a grouch, a grinch. I don’t care. I feel like retailers are beating me up, squeezing me dry and pushing my battered carcass out the door, back into the parking lot, searching for the truck I’m now too tired to find.
And they worry that online sales are going up, brick-and-mortar business is going down.
And that Amazon is eating their lunch.
They’d better find a better way to set their tables. And design their parking lots. Or give me a space all my own.
Dave Elliott is a vegetable farmer in Hedgesville, West Virginia, who is getting grumpier by the day.
