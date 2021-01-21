Maybe it’s premature — with 400,000 dead and broken windows at the Capitol — but I’m beginning to feel hopeful. Sure, there’s still plenty to be worried about, but with vaccines rolling out, a new president sworn in and spring approaching, there’s a sense that a return to something almost normal may be on the horizon. Although, after all the disruptions of the past year, it seems unlikely that things will ever be quite the same.
There’s no shortage of opinions out there regarding the post-COVID world and what it may look like — whether it will be “the end of cities,” the “end of offices,” or even some radical “Great Reset” that may sound ominous or promising depending upon one’s political bent. Personally, I’m not betting on any great reinvention, but I do expect that when it comes to our living and working arrangements, COVID-19 will provide an additional impetus to trends that have already been around for a while.
The pandemic certainly didn’t invent remote work. Suburbia started evolving long before spending so much time at home increased the desire to make suburban neighborhoods more self-sufficient, with shopping, dining and other services closer at hand. In fact, there are quite a few things in Frederick’s draft 2020 Comprehensive plan that are essentially designed to do just that.
Launched pre-pandemic in July 2019, with a series of public input sessions through September of that year, the plan was largely written in 2020 and is currently winding its way through official approval and adoption by the Board of Aldermen. However, many of its recommendations could prove key to adapting to what lies ahead. Some are tweaks, such as allowing “appropriate commercial uses” such as home offices within residential areas where the current process requires case-by-case approval. But others, such as the plans to push for form-based codes, could be far reaching.
Focusing on how a structure relates to its surroundings rather than the uses allowed within it, form-based zoning takes a very different approach to traditional zoning regulations that emphasize separation of uses, ushered in the age of sprawl and shaped so much of the city outside downtown’s core. Instead, by establishing clear parameters on the front end that allow more things to happen by right with less need for complex development review, form-based codes harken back to the more traditional methods that have shaped cities and towns for centuries and, at least in theory, makes more fine-grained, mixed-use development easier to accomplish.
It will still take a lot of work, though. The draft comp plan calls for a piecemeal approach to form-based codes, tying their adoption to the city’s Small Area Plan process and calling for an intense amount of public involvement and consensus to draft the detailed codes a form-based system requires. I also worry that the Neighborhood Conservation Districts, a sort of junior-varsity historic district that the plan proposes as a way to give “residential communities the ability to tailor the management of community character” could be seized on as a way to stymy any real change to the low-density, auto-dependent sprawl that characterizes so much of Frederick.
