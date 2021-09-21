Contemporary lawn signs around Frederick often include the words “Be Kind To All.” It is on the list of imperatives that intend to point us toward healing our nation’s polarity. Interestingly, “Be Kind” is at the bottom of the list.
The posters are everywhere, and their abundance has made me wonder whether the phrase is being overused to the point where its punch is rather feeble and directionless, perhaps akin to telling a child to “Be Good.” (That doesn’t work well, by the way).
Let’s back up a bit.
Kindness is a noble trait, one worth building and sharing. But before we can exercise kindness, we must learn to exercise something more basic — courtesy.
Courtesy has been seriously pummeled during — and before — the COVID-19 era. If you do not think this is true, try merging onto Route 15 from any of our nine interchanges during high-traffic volume times. Polite merges are worth noting in your diary.
People were frustrated with the medical field before COVID, and once the pandemic’s wrecking ball came along, things seemed even more strained. Having to adapt to an entirely new way of interacting with patients put a serious strain on everyone. Many workers do not have the energy for common courtesies in such a time, so I am always impressed when a receptionist, aide or physician takes a moment to exercise the niceties of greetings — “What can I do for you today?” or even just “thank you” with a smile.
Many cashiers in grocery stores around Frederick need a refresher course on common courtesies, as well as how to “chit chat.” Common Market is an exception and must be hiring or training differently because they seem to get it. I have repeatedly seen them smile, which is a courtesy unto itself. My editor (i.e. my wife) thinks I should mention other food stores, but this column has a word count limit.
Frederick is rather peculiar when it comes to repeat customers at restaurants. I remember eating breakfast downtown one morning, amazed that the waitress never once made eye contact with anyone at our table (including a couple visiting from the Netherlands), looking instead out the window or at her order pad. We’ve not been back. Contrast this with Ragin’ Reef, Mountain Diner, Madrones, Lucky Pho Ever or a number of other eateries where they understand the basics. (My editor’s list is more comprehensive, of course.) As an aside, there’s a chicken place on Route 40 where courtesy is atrocious but is counterbalanced by excellent food, so sometimes we seem willing to put up with apathy if the food is stellar.
I’ve observed that if you treat Fredericktonians respectfully and courteously, they return. Case in point: China Garden has not been open for some time during its remodeling, and yet it keeps winning “Best of Frederick.” The owner (Allen Chiang) has been a master of courtesy through the years.
In my mind, courtesy is reactive, while kindness is proactive. Courtesy is often perfunctory, but practicing it implies respect for the other person. Kindness requires deeper participation in social interactions, and it implies a personal desire to get involved with the other person.
Exercising courtesy is not predicated on any characteristic of another person. One does not have to know another person’s needs, mood or personality in order to make eye contact and to be sincere when asking “May I help you?”
I went to Home Depot the other day, looking for a brick wash to clean our chimney. Unfortunately, I left the paper with the product’s name at home. I went to the exchange/returns desk with skepticism about being helped. Well, what to my wondering eyes should appear, but Kadia (wearing a name tag helps). She looked up from the desk, made eye contact, and asked, “Hi. How may I help you?” (Exercising courtesy). I could only remember “C something or other …and R, I think?”
“Oh, you must mean CLR, which stands for Calcium, Lime, and Rust Remover.” (Exercising courtesy). “We have that, and I’ll show you where it is” (Exercising kindness). After we found it, she then asked, “Do you need help finding anything else on your list today?” (Exercising kindness mixed with courtesy). I left Home Depot with chemicals in my hands and a spring in my step. I will remember Kadia’s name.
Courtesy might include making eye contact during a greeting, saying “please” or “thank you,” exercising even a modicum of enthusiasm, being patient with older people (since you’ll be one someday), avoiding child-like talk with other adults (although, for some peculiar reason, I don’t mind “dearie” or “sweetie” if I am in a diner and the waitress has a pencil behind her ear), or letting someone merge in front of you on Route 15.
We need to get the courtesy basics down. Then, and only then, can we consciously dive into the deeper realms of practicing kindness.
Edward Thompson is a recently retired physician who writes from Frederick and only goes to restaurants where courtesy is practiced (with an exception card for the chicken place).
Kindness or courtesy?
Why not both? I know we like to debate sides and this may be another time to say one or the other. But I will be happy with whatever I get. Frederick is a place with many good people to serve us. I do like the people at the Giant on Kingfisher Road (just off 26) and go back because I like them and the help they give me in shopping.
So I celebrate Frederick and the good people I encounter here.
