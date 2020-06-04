W e have all viewed the dastardly murder of George Floyd as he cried out repeatedly, “I can’t breathe.” The official statement issued by the Minneapolis Police Department regarding Mr. Floyd’s death was, “He was ordered to step from the car ... After he got out, he physically resisted officers. Officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and noted he appeared to be suffering medical distress.”
After the video of the murder went viral, that statement was updated to state; “Man Dies After An Incident During Police Interaction.” The updated statement was allegedly based upon additional information having “been made available.”
Had the video of the killing not been recorded and subsequently gone viral, the Minneapolis Police Department would have effectively dismissed and covered up the brutal torture and murder by its officers. The department would have been complicit in the murder — acting as an accessory after the fact, architect of the cover-up, and facilitator of the continued terrorism of the Minneapolis African-American community. The killing would have extended beyond the four obviously culpable officers, through the police department itself. Indeed the attempted cover-up is an implicit imprimatur of the killing.
We are thus confronted with the reality that the action of the Minneapolis police, and indeed the police killings across the nation, is not the result of a “few bad apples,” but rather the “fruit of a poisonous tree.” That tree is poisonous from the root with white supremacy, the slave patrol mentality, and class/cultural bias. The mayor of Minneapolis quickly condemned the killing of a black citizen by white police. However, Freddie Gray, and many others, died in the custody of both white and black police. The reality is that police, both white and black, routinely commit extrajudicial murder of black men and women — a continuum of the slave patrol mentality at the historical basis of “policing” the African-American community. That police mentality evolved not from a desire to “serve and protect,” but to terrorize African Americans as a deterrent to resistance and moving out of their designated (enslaved) zone. Policing is done differently in different communities, and the police are often more of an occupying army vis-a-vis African Americans.
As opposed to simply scrutinizing the ignominious dastardly acts of the four police officers, an examination of police systems operations vis-a-vis people of color is warranted, and indeed overdue. To that end, the Frederick County NAACP is presenting a virtual Town (Village) Hall on the issue of public safety on Wednesday, June 10. The featured presenter will be Ronald Hampton, immediate past Executive Director of the National Black Police Association, Inc. He is internationally renowned as a resource on community policing, and has been a consultant-educator to the Carter Center of Emory University, Human Rights Program; leading to work in Ethiopia, Guyana, Britain, Canada, South Africa and the Bahamas. He has also developed an anti-racism and organizational change program for Amnesty International. We had originally scheduled the Village Hall as one of a four-part series, addressing the impact of COVID-19 on the Frederick County African-American community. However, because of the urgency of now, the Public Safety session has been expanded to include a broader analysis and assessment of public safety.
We applaud the actions of Mayor O’Connor and the acting police chief in coming forward to condemn the actions of the Minneapolis police. However, renunciation is not enough, we must also look inwardly. The issue is not simply how bad things are in Minneapolis, but how we can improve things here in Frederick.
We call on other elected officials, including the sheriff and state’s attorney, to come forward and publicly renounce the police killing of George Floyd; especially those who come forward on Martin Luther King Day and during Black History Month and profess their embrace of fairness and equity.
Willie J. Mahone is president of the Frederick County NAACP.
(4) comments
Floyd's murder was terrible! The good part isall races are condemning the officer.
Our yellow bellied President attacking white decorated republican generals is a sign that our democracy is imploding.
The FBI reported in 2006 law enforcement was being infiltrated by racial extremist (radical republican racist) and nothing was done about it in fact some local law enforcement departments have resorted to hiring ex-felons and persons affiliated with domestic terrorist groups. There are dozens of officers and correction officers in our backyard that subscribe to extremist racist ideology. White supremacy isn’t enough for these folks they seek a final solution to America’s growing pool of diversity.
Mr. Mahone - Whatever I can do, as a resident of Frederick County - to help, I'm there!
