The first cop I ever knew was Bruce Dodson, an affable guy with an easy smile who towered above me and my buddy B.B. Belcher.
He was Captain Dodson to us, the top cop in our hometown of Washington, a little burg in the toe of the boot-shaped state of Indiana. It must not have been lucrative work because the captain raised guinea pigs on the side to sell to an Eli Lilly pharmaceutical laboratory down in Evansville.
I’m not sure how B.B. and I, at 14 years of age and short in both stature and spending money, came to know him, but he approached us one day to ask if we’d like to make some extra cash by raising guinea pigs ourselves. He couldn’t produce enough to satisfy Lilly’s needs. He was looking for a “subcontractor” to help.
Impressed that the chief of police was asking us for help, we eagerly agreed, and within a few months our enterprise in B.B.’s garage was turning out a hundred little pigs a week. Capt. Dodson stopped by on Fridays to collect our output and pay us $1 for each wiggling squeaker, and B.B. and I swam in wealth and the pride in knowing we were business partners with Washington’s No. 1 peace officer.
It seems an unlikely story today, I admit. But we’re talking late ’50s, early ’60s, and times were different, especially for white, middle- and working-class people in the small towns, new suburbs and old neighborhoods across America. I had been brought up to believe that police were my friends, and I think now that it was by and large true for people like me.
Since then, however, through my adulthood and into my “golden” years, I’ve had several other dealings with the law and some of them were not so pleasant. Nothing serious, just encounters over alleged traffic missteps. But more than once I’ve felt like I was a guinea pig, the subject of an experiment in which a tormentor was testing my ability to take his pushing.
There was the time, for instance, when a friend and I were looking for an address, hesitating in the middle of an intersection about turning left or turning right. We were quickly joined by a young city cop, who had no real complaint to make but seemed proud of his crewcut and mirrored sunglasses.
After perfunctory questions about who we were and where we were going, he alleged that there was too much paper litter on my dashboard and he had the authority to issue a citation for an obstructed view of the road ahead. I agreed to do a better job of document filing and dashboard dusting in the future. After another stern warning, this one about impeding the flow of traffic, the cop let us go — without helping guide us to our destination.
Not long afterward I was followed into a gas station by a deputy disturbed by the homemade wooden grill on my battered old pickup truck. It was my solution to damage the ’77 Ford sustained in a minor collision, and I didn’t think it was half-bad — lots of people complimented my creativity, in fact, especially the dual headlights from a junkyard Buick that I added for a touch of elegance.
But the law, embodied in a shiny shaved noggin sporting, again, mirrored sunglasses, wasn’t impressed. “Whooee!” I remember him saying. “You just gave me my Christmas present.”
After a long wait, while he radioed base about which violations to cite, I got the news that I had apparently broken no rules… as long as the horizontal wooden bars and the massive 2-by-10-by-6 lumber bumper were securely affixed to the front of the vehicle. He ran his hands over my handiwork, tugged here and there and squinted hard for a flaw. But he suffered nary a splinter. I was not a criminal and I was free to go.
Same truck, a few weeks later, on a 1 a.m., I-70 trip home after a night working in the newsroom of The News-Post. Red lights filled my rear-view mirror as I crested the top of South Mountain and headed down the western slope.
“License and registration…” the voice on the other side of the window said, and then the flashlight found the unopened case of beer resting on the seat next to me.
“Step out of the vehicle, sir,” the deputy said with more than a hint of satisfaction. “You’re weaving all over the road. How much have you had to drink?”
“Nothing; I’m just heading home from work. I guess I’m just tired.”
It was true, but it must not have been the right answer. “Walk slowly toward the cruiser, straight line, one foot in front of the other.”
I did so well I could have won Olympic gold.
“Count backwards, 30 to 0,” he said.
I concentrated and zipped through the numbers, accelerating as I approached the single digits.
“No drinks?” he said. “Not a one,” I replied.
There was a long pause. “Pay attention to the lines painted on the pavement,” he said as he returned, I’m sure disappointed, to his car.
Just one more: Passing Hagerstown in wee hour darkness, the lights of a State Police cruiser guide me onto the shoulder. I wait, watching in the mirror as a trooper examines the back of the truck. Finally the officer approaches my window.
“I’m sorry, sir,” she says politely. “I misread your license tag. I thought it was expired, but it isn’t.
“You drive safely and have a good evening.”
My experiences with surly police are absolutely nothing, absolutely meaningless, compared to those of other people, especially black Americans. I don’t pretend in any way to have been mistreated or victimized by officers of the law.
But in small ways I have felt the arrogance, I have experienced the bullying, I have helped feed the ego of police who need a fix. They have guns, batons, spray and handcuffs. They can be intimidating.
And I’ve seen their humanity, too. I’m not sure it’s worth their effort to pull somebody over in the dead of night to check the sticker on a license plate, but they can indeed be friendly. They can and do serve and protect. At least most of them.
