There is an old, some might say outdated, rule that one should not discuss religion or politics in polite company. Women have traditionally been more concerned with social norms and politeness, but among younger generations, they are the ones rejecting this traditional advice.

New polling from State Policy Network shows that young women in both political parties are significantly less likely than their older counterparts to say they have stopped talking about politics and policy because it is too divisive.

Fredginrickey

More right-leaning libertarian drivel.

artandarchitecture

Dear Erin-- agreed, the rule used to be that religion & politics were too "taboo" to discuss in polite company. But standards have dropped such that people now need to be told not to discuss their private sexual proclivities.

So let's now retreat to the "safe" topic of race (& politics) shall we? : ) The above info you shared could quickly be summarized using graphs and pie charts.

Within American politics, you'll always see the greatest difference(s) in voting habits are those between Whites and Non-Whites. This is true when looking at political differences of *any* kind: comparing men vs women, young vs old, college educated vs only high school educated, married vs unmarried, parents vs no kids, newcomers vs American-citizens-for-generations, etc., etc.

Two quick examples I can offer (later on, I can't pull up graphics right now) are:

"How the Electoral Map Would Look if Only ___ Voted"

& www.PewResearch.org 's 2016 Trump Vote Breakdown (White women were voting The Most conservative after White men, and they were WAY more conservative than any of the "Men-of-Color" [Black, Hispanic, Asian,...] 2016 voter groups.)

artandarchitecture

Note from statistician at the bottom of the image, which he included, mentions that no matter how the POC were broken down, the results were ALWAYS 100% solid-blue Democrat.

https://brilliantmaps.com/if-only-x-voted/

& Aug 9, 2018: Pew poll data breakdown for 2016 POTUS election:

https://www.pewresearch.org/politics/2018/08/09/an-examination-of-the-2016-electorate-based-on-validated-voters/

public-redux
public-redux

“… standards have dropped such that people now need to be told not to discuss their private sexual proclivities.”

And yet you publicly proclaimed how your children were conceived just a week or so ago. Or so you want everyone — including your husband — to think.

sevenstones1000

This is a poorly written and nearly incoherent editorial. Torturing both questionable statistics and dusty stereotypes for some bizarre and poorly communicated result.

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

I don't know what column you were reading, seven. Questionable statistics? How so? The statements that were made were directly from the poll. Dusty stereotypes? Again, these were the responses taken directly from the poll. The points made were easily understandable. It was a direct reflection on the views of the poll participants as a subset of the general population, as all polls are. What specifically did you find wrong with the points made or the poll methodology?

