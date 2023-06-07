The five federal charges against Sheriff Chuck Jenkins for conspiracy and making false statements to acquire machine guns have raised, or reraised, a number of issues about Frederick County’s long-time top law enforcement official.
Jenkins has been a fixture in Frederick County since he was first elected and took office in 2006.
In the past, he has been — based on election results — the most popular elected official in our county. But his popularity has waned. He received 63% of the vote in 2014. In 2022, he received 51%.
Jenkins, like any accused person, is entitled to the presumption of innocence. Yet, just as we assume any charges filed against Frederick County residents by the sheriff’s office are based on solid evidence and professional police work, we must treat the federal charges filed against Jenkins seriously.
Under Maryland law, Jenkins was not required to step aside while he is under indictment, but he made the right decision in doing so.
Although Frederick’s bars and political backrooms will be abuzz while this high-profile case is pending, I’ll rely on the courts and any resulting trial to sort things out.
Jenkins has become a more controversial and somewhat polarizing political figure over time, having chosen to visit both the Donald Trump White House and Mar-A-Lago.
During the 2022 election, he stated on WFMD that “Every Democrat in America is trying to destroy this country. I really believe that.” (June 20, 2022, starting at 6:43)
Jenkins is supposed to serve Democrats, too. But since we still elect our sheriff in a partisan election, it’s a little difficult to condemn him for political activity, even if I think he’d be a more effective sheriff for our county if he would stay out of active partisan politics.
One ongoing criticism of the sheriff involves the county’s continued participation in the 287(g) program, through which we partner with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcemen. We are one of only about 60 jurisdictions out of nearly 18,000 law enforcement agencies in the U.S. to partner with ICE.
The program has been criticized for encouraging racial profiling by local law enforcement and damaging trust between them and the communities they serve.
Jenkins has denied any racial discrimination by his department. Yet, county taxpayers have picked up the tab for payments to two individuals who successfully sued the sheriff’s office.
One unlawful arrest resulted in a settlement of more than $500,000. An unlawful traffic stop resulted in a settlement of $125,000 and a written apology from Jenkins.
Although I agree with critics of Jenkins and the 287(g) program, I’m also a strong believer in democracy.
Frederick County voters have had multiple chances to consider 287(g), which has been in force since 2008. They have chosen — most recently just seven months ago — to return Jenkins to office for a record fifth time. He didn’t get my vote, but I respect the decision rendered by my fellow voters.
I’m also concerned about the operation of the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, which falls under Jenkins’ purview.
The county settled three unlawful death suits in 2014 based on suicides at the Detention Center in June 2009, July 2010, and October 2010. Another suicide took place in November 2013, then one in December 2019. Two more came within one month, in December 2020 and January 2021.
Is that normal? I’d love to see the News-Post or an independent agency take a look at Detention Center operations. The city of Frederick should be concerned, too, since it processes all of its arrests through the Detention Center.
Finally, the Frederick County sheriff’s office, like those in many Maryland counties, dates to colonial times. Does having an elected sheriff still make sense in the 21st century?
Five counties have long-standing county police forces: Baltimore County (since 1874), Montgomery (1922), Prince George’s (1931), Anne Arundel (1937), and Howard (1952). Those counties also elect sheriffs, but sheriff’s deputies function essentially as a court police force, similar to the federal U.S. Marshals Service.
The pros and cons of switching to a county police department might be worth exploring. If so, County Executive Jessica Fitzwater could consider setting up a blue-ribbon panel to lay out what advantages, if any, would be gained by making such a switch.
But it is a matter that should be taken up on its own. It is not somehow a solution to the controversies and legal predicament now surrounding Jenkins.
Don DeArmon appreciates our law enforcement officers and makes a point to wave at every city police or sheriff’s car he passes as he walks around town. He writes from Frederick. E-mail him at don.dearmon@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.