The New Year is a time for reflection. And since Maryland is going to have a limited legal recreational cannabis market this year, I think back 26 years ago, when California passed Prop 215.
I was working as an addictions counselor at the time and remember thinking that legalization would happen in 10 years at most. I know — I was naive.
It was the first time I saw major magazines, other than High Times, with medical marijuana on the front covers. Major TV networks dedicated air time with the War on Drugs in full swing. Peter Jennings had a special, “Pot of Gold,” that interviewed growers in the Northwest, Midwest and South.
I got to rewatch it recently and do the math since local cannabis prices are readily available online.
According to the interviews, in the Northwest, premium indoor went for $360 an ounce, the same price as gold in 1997. Surprisingly, the price has not changed if you want to get top shelf dispensary weed without a discount. The current price for an ounce of gold, as of Monday, is more than $1,800.
Outdoor weed could fetch $2,500 a pound while corn would get you $50 per acre in Georgia, down in Bacon County.
Today, outdoor might get a little more than $500 a pound and corn will get much more than $500 an acre this year. There seems like there’s a lesson somewhere.
Jennings also interviewed a couple from the Midwest who flew to Amsterdam to buy some seeds. If they had known, there were companies willing to ship seeds to the U.S. from Europe.
Today, thanks to the farm bill, seeds don’t even have to go through customs anymore. Now, there are domestic companies that fill the demand. I don’t know of any in Maryland, but I feel that’s about to change.
I was 26 at the time and remember thinking, how are they ever going to stop this? If they miss one seed or one plant, that’s all it takes. It’s like giving someone a bottle of weed killer, dropping them off at a 100-acre field and having them go at it.
The cops went after the assets, the growers went after the money. Both were addicted to each.
The illegality and lack of regulation drove up prices and budgets. Looking back, it never really had a chance, as the former sheriff of Bacon County quoted a DA who said: “You can only police the people as much as they’re willing to be policed.”
Jennings ended the special asking: “And how much is that?”
Today, we know in Maryland the answer to that question. Have we gone far enough?
When we treat alcohol, tobacco and cannabis the same, that will be enough for me. The amount of money spent, tax dollars wasted, lives ruined and lost, just so drugs could be cheaper and more potent? That’s a ride we should have gotten off a long time ago.
Do I think cannabis is the pot of gold it was more than a quarter century ago? No, and the price reflects that, but as long as there is a federal ban in place, the race to the bottom will be temporarily postponed. I hope we can agree the War on Drugs has been a total failure, but the future finally looks a little brighter.
As we flirt with legalization this year, I wish you the freedom to abstain or indulge.
Frederick County, hopefully, will see the positive beginning of cannabis regulation as recreational use begins this summer. It’s gonna be a wild year.
John Jacobs writes and lives in Frederick County.
