Someone wrote that “a lie goes halfway around the world before the truth gets its pants on.” That was even before the computer. Since Al Gore invented the internet (no, he didn’t, and never claimed to — a fine example of such a falsehood perpetrated by some), a lie can travel completely around the world in less than one hour. Never before have we had access to so much knowledge and information — and wasted and misused such a large portion of it.
When I was a child, our high school science textbooks contained crude pictures of the other planets. Jupiter had about 12 moons — or so we thought — the current count is about 79. I can boot up my laptop and see high resolution pictures imaged by robots roving about the surface of Mars. On the light side, I can look up the actual words to songs instead of guessing poorly (“…there’s a bathroom on the right”).
At this moment, I can type into a search engine the words “viral evolution” and have access to millions of news articles, scientific information, pictures, etc. and spend a lifetime learning about how viruses mutate the way they do and what we can do to protect ourselves from disease. Online is a treasure trove of information on the benefits of vaccines that we can ignore in favor of YouTube videos that claim those vaccines will magnetize us or affect the size of our cousin’s friend’s wife’s brother’s privates (we all know it just has to be true!). On the bright side, there are a lot of cute cat pictures out there.
Words can be used to mislead and misinform. Lies can be dangerous. Years ago, a paper was published that purportedly linked vaccines to autism. Not long after, it was debunked. The author used sloppy methods and came to an erroneous conclusion. No actual causation was found. To this day, vaccines are suspect, much in part due to the fact that this lie spread quickly and the truth remained suspect. Facebook and YouTube are infested with articles and videos of bunk and conspiracy theories with little to no evidence. Try this: search YouTube for the “Flat Earth International Conference” for a good laugh (or cry).
Words can be lovely, too. Music lyrics and poetry come to mind. I have some favorite words, such as “pizza”, “Wawa”, and “love.” There are some I frequently use that aren’t fit for printing here. Some words I just don’t care for, such as “goodbye”, “passed away”, and “snow.” A good friend texted to me after my wife was badly injured on the farm last year, “Take deep breaths and remember when life was much more difficult. Love with the time you have now. You know how quickly it can slip away.” Truth and beauty in words, heartfelt and warm then but now extremely sad — he passed away from a heart attack less than one week later.
Social media has made it convenient and safe for each of us to express, in words, what we feel deep down inside. Thoughts that, in polite company, we’d keep to ourselves. Facebook encourages hate and anger, even though Mark Zuckerberg would disagree. Postings that bring out the greatest emotion attract the largest number of responses, which their algorithms then boost to the top of the feeds so more people see them, which attracts even more angry responses. Facebook execs like this, because it keeps people engaged — and more likely to remain, which increases the number of ads presented to them. Which brings in money. None of this is news to any of us — we just didn’t know until recently that their executives are content with this, as long as the dollars continue to roll in.
It is ironic that most of you are likely reading this online. Years ago, my father would have taken this part of the newspaper to use for the bird cage liner. So much good, and yet so much bad. Last night I stumbled upon a video someone put together of Donald Trump and Joe Biden together at a beach under a palm tree. Trump was dancing as Biden was playing the bongos. Aside from pictures of cats and Mars, this is why the internet was invented. Thanks for reading my rambling spiel — have a lovely holiday season.
Bill Smith writes from the Mount Airy Hilltop horse farm. When he wrote his first swear word at age 4, his mother showed him the correct spelling before the punishment was delivered.
