The last time I gave any real serious thought to outer space and our relationship to the rest of the universe was on a car camping trip in Colorado. It was so long ago that our now adult daughter was just months from being born. My mom was visiting us in Denver, and had brought along my two younger brothers, and wonder dog, Duke, a lovable mutt.
It was also that far back that you didn’t need to make reservations for your campsite — you just showed up. We packed our Chevy station wagon with our gear, and food, and headed into the mountains. We wound up in an area not that far from Aspen, which I hope is still available for camping and not packed with condos.
The campsite was on a hillside facing Maroon Bells, one of the prettiest spots in the Rockies, with peaks surrounding a small lake. My mom and my wife, Shirley, went to bed early inside the large tent, and my brothers and I stayed up by the fire. The ladies missed the show of a lifetime.
When it started to get dark on this clear night, the stars came out, as they usually do. But they kept coming, and by the time it was completely dark, the night sky was unbelievably, stunningly covered from horizon to horizon, with stars. There wasn’t a space that wasn’t covered. You got the feeling you were in an upside-down bowl. I remember that we talked some that night but mostly spent a lot of time just staring at the sky.
There’s been nothing like it, at least for me, since then. Not that we didn’t try. Maybe 10 years ago, we hauled our folding lounge chairs up Gambrill Park Road to stretch out and try to see a predicted meteor shower. We did see some meteors, although it was not as spectacular as advertised, and we left before the bears or carjackers found us.
Light pollution is the big problem, and it’s probably even contaminated the Maroon Bells area. I don’t doubt that we’d have more interest in our universe if we could actually see more of it. Our amazing scientists, including those from Canada and Europe, have gotten way past that light pollution thing, and everything else in the way, with their $11 billion James Webb Space Telescope. The infrared images they capture are from the telescope’s orbit 1 million miles from Earth.
We’ve been teased with the progress of that giant telescope’s unfolding and testing since it was launched in December. On Tuesday, we saw some of its first official images. “Wow,” “Holy mackerel” and “Are you kidding me?” aren’t exactly scientific reactions, but they’re the best I could do.
Just like the late explainer of the unexplainable, Dr. Carl Sagan, said many times. “There’s millions, just millions of stars,” or words close to that. Maybe he said billions. We got to see just a sliver of what’s out there, and it is just plain spectacular. What I got out of it was not the usual feeling of insignificance, maybe intimidation, or even powerlessness because it’s just too much, too overwhelming to comprehend or appreciate.
It was more of a feeling of connectedness, of optimism that we’re gaining that much more knowledge of our vast universe and appreciation of the incredibly smart and dedicated scientists we have around the world who can pull something like this off. They’re the real stars.
That connectedness was cited by National Aeronautics and Space Administration senior astrophysicist John Mather in NASA’s live telecast on Tuesday. He reminded us that like Earth, those millions, or billions, of stars have planets, too. “We humans really are connected to the universe,” is how he put it.
In that same telecast, NASA administrator Bill Nelson declared that the Webb telescope represents the best of NASA. He didn’t forget space popularizer Carl Sagan, either. Sagan, Nelson said, predicted that “Somewhere, something incredible is waiting to be known.”
You can check out those amazing images, along with a montage of the telescope’s construction stages, at nasa.gov/webbfirstimages. You’ll also be glad to know that they originated from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, right down the road from us, in Greenbelt. If we have any of those scientists commuting from Frederick County — a scientifically sound choice for a home — we’re honored to have you.
Spaced-out Bill Pritchard, who has worked in community journalism for more than 40 years, writes from light-polluted Frederick. Reach him at billpritchard.1@gmail.com.
