In mid-December as the omicron variant of COVID-19 began to spread into Frederick County, something wonderful was happening at Frederick Community College: a pinning ceremony to celebrate 36 students graduating from our nursing program. With lit candles, these new graduates took a solemn oath to place their patients’ safety and well-being at the center of their careers as new health care professionals.
Over the past year, we have all heard of the critical staff shortages that many hospitals and clinics are facing. Our colleges and universities have a clear and present responsibility to help provide professionals to fill those vital roles.
As I celebrated the successes of our new nurses, I wondered, “What kind of person goes into health care?” It has always been a field marked by years of educational requirements, followed by long hours and rotating shifts. Now, health care providers have to put their own safety at risk, responding to a pandemic that seems to have no end in sight. This is clearly a career only for our best and brightest who have a fierce commitment to serve humanity.
One of my heroes is Dr. Albert Schweitzer, known for his work as a physician serving people in remote areas of Africa. He wrote, “Life becomes harder for us when we live for others, but it also becomes richer and happier.” I do believe that our newest nursing graduates have or soon will discover Dr. Schweitzer’s formula for a life well lived.
One of our recent graduates, Greer Garcia, is a labor and delivery nurse at Frederick Health Hospital. Motivated by her experiences caring for her sister, she began pursuing her nursing degree at FCC while parenting a son and working as a certified nursing assistant at the hospital.
Being able to now work as a labor and delivery nurse is a privilege, Greer says.
“Almost every day I get to see life come into the world, and I get to see the reaction of the parents,” Greer says. “It’s truly humanity at its rawest and I feel honored that others allow me to share in these intimate moments with them.”
The fact that FCC offered a challenging nursing program nearby meant Greer could advance her skills and realize her dream of becoming a nurse without having to leave Frederick. Being able to serve the community she has fallen in love with was critical for Greer, who immigrated to the United States from Trinidad and Tobago when she was 11 years old. She settled in Montgomery County and later moved to Frederick to raise her son.
Greer is just one of the many students who have graduated from numerous health care programs at FCC. These programs prepare students for careers in nursing as well as in surgical technology, respiratory therapy, medical assisting and more.
FCC Professor Nancy Dankanich and a team of highly-skilled faculty members have been training students to become surgical technology specialists for more than 25 years. Many of us are fortunate to not have direct knowledge of what goes on in an operating room, though we trust an unseen team of professionals if we do find ourselves needing surgery. Those on a surgical team need comprehensive and rigorous preparation to ensure all goes well for every patient. For local students, that preparation starts at FCC. Students from our surgical technology program join surgical teams at Frederick Health Hospital and in hospitals and surgery centers throughout Maryland. They go on to work in general surgery, as well as in many specialties including robotics, orthopedics, cardiovascular, transplants, labor and delivery, and pediatric surgery.
Our respiratory therapy program is especially critical to our community now. Professor Rhonda Patterson recently told me, during this pandemic, not only have our graduates been working on the front lines, but we were able to lend Frederick Health Hospital much-needed respirators and donate masks, gloves, gowns, and other medical supplies.
As a college committed to serving its community, we continually look for ways to expand based on the wants and needs of those we serve.
This fall, we plan to enroll our first students in our new physical therapist assistant program.
Thanks to funding from Frederick County and the state of Maryland, we are currently engaged in major renovations in our Health Science Education facility. When completed this summer, this academic building will rival any health education facility in the United States. Our teaching rooms will simulate hospital, operating, recovery, in-home care, and various therapy clinic rooms. Augmented with state-of-the-art high and low fidelity simulation mannequins, students learn to provide care and treatment on lifelike “patients,” while also gaining experience in a collaborative health care environment.
Our health care students come from all sectors of our society. Some are traditionally-aged college students, while others are parents juggling many responsibilities to pursue their dreams of becoming a health care professional. The variety of students that Professor Kyla Newbould, Director of Nursing Education, sees in our classes reminds her often that it’s never too late to join the health care profession.
Especially now, when employment opportunities in health care have never been better due in part to the current staff shortages. Graduates can literally work anywhere in the world. And not just in hospitals, but also in schools, senior care centers, and within local practices and clinics.
Back at our nursing pinning ceremony in December, as our graduates came forward to receive their pins, one youngster in the audience squealed with pride and delight, yelling “Hey, that’s my mom!” Yes, it is. And she sacrificed not only for you, but for all of us in Frederick County. You go, Mom — we need you!
Thomas H. Powell is interim president at Frederick Community College. He is president emeritus of Mount St. Mary’s University and Saint John’s Catholic Prep.
