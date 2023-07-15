I would not ordinarily talk this way. I just want to make the point that we can say with absolute certainty that if Donald Trump were president and we had the exact economy we now have, we know he would proclaim the “greatest economy ever!”

We could also be certain that every Republican member of Congress would agree with him. And they would have a good case.

(7) comments

bellboy1948

What country are you from?

Report Add Reply
selwood21

"if Donald Trump were president and we had the exact economy we now have, we know he would proclaim the “greatest economy ever!”...there is a flaw in the writer's theory...If DJT were President, we would not have the exact same economy. It would have never happened![lol][lol][lol]

Report Add Reply
gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

You mean the CoViD economic crash would never have happened? How would he have pulled that off, especially since it occurred on his watch, and carried over after he lost the election? Would he have applied laissez-faire economic policies if he had won the election? Please predict the outcome of such policies, and give your economic reasoning.

Report Add Reply
Blueline
Blueline

Ok then how come no one seems to be able to pay their loans?

Report Add Reply
gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Which loans are those, blueline? If student loans, this has been an issue for decades, through multiple administrations.

Report Add Reply
public-redux
public-redux

I’m paying my loans. Who is this “no one” to whom you refer?

Report Add Reply
phydeaux994
phydeaux994

“Though we originally predicted credit health measures such as debt in collections would worsen during the pandemic, some areas showed improvement. In August 2021, about 64 million people with a credit record (about 28 percent of Americans) had debt in collections on their credit report, down from 68 million in 2019””????

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription