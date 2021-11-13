President Joe Biden has finally decided to take what he can get through Congress now and sell it aggressively to voters. By belatedly seizing on the already passed physical infrastructure bill to demonstrate his hands-on leadership, he can begin to counter recent slippage in the polls and put his presidency back on track.
He originally had decided to hold off implementing that bill until it could be passed in tandem with a companion “human infrastructure” bill that is currently stalled in the Senate. The decision was taking a toll on his popularity. By failing to capitalize on his early success and hoping for a more impressive one later, he has stirred doubts about his leadership.
Biden can counter those concerns now by promptly articulating the positive initiatives at hand in his comprehensive agenda for repair and expansion of transportation infrastructure in every corner of the country. Then, after highlighting policies already achieved, he could go for more by seeking the second bill providing expanded manpower for the work via a new FDR-style social-welfare package.
His sudden shift from pushing both infrastructure initiatives as one huge package is a reversal that at first led him to stall for time. He issued a transparent “framework” statement that sought to buy time, by stating his intentions rather than selling what already had been achieved. As the physical improvements materialize in towns and cities across the land, they can do much more for his political support than a mere promise of what’s to come.
Biden’s recent decline in the public-opinion polls has come after early support for his role in the defeat of Donald Trump a year ago. His impressive victory margin of 7 million votes was in no small part the product of public revulsion toward the serial liar and narcissistic political outsider. Biden, as a 36-year senator and eight-year vice president, offered a conspicuously experienced alternative.
Also, in terms of sheer personal likability, the genial and folksy son of Scranton, Pennsylvania, offered voters a sharp contrast to the swaggering former New York real estate tycoon so obviously ill-suited for the presidency.
Biden came to the executive branch as running mate of Barack Obama, who chose him to provide foreign policy experience to the Democratic ticket, as a former chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
He set out on his 2020 presidential bid by saying, if elected, he intended to conduct “an FDR-style presidency” of the sort that Roosevelt undertook after the Great Depression. Biden now faces a similar domestic recovery challenge in his own administration.
He made a good early start in taking a personal hand in mobilizing the American pharmaceutical industry to produce enough vaccines to protect all Americans from COVID-19 and in strongly urging the public to use them. Recently doses also have been approved for children from ages 5 to 11.
Now he has belatedly recognized, as he has put it, that “people want us to get things done.” His decision to act on what is immediately possible to achieve, while publicly continuing to work toward other economic recovery aspirations, offers him the best path to improving his own support as chief executive.
That task includes getting the two Democratic senators holding out on his Build Back Better agenda, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, back on the party team. Biden has jokingly observed that all U.S. senators consider themselves president. But he and they know otherwise. They are making him look weak, while basking in a temporary spotlight. If there is any LBJ in JRB Jr., now is the time for him to step up.
Jules Witcover’s latest book is “The American Vice Presidency: From Irrelevance to Power,” published by Smithsonian Books. You can respond to this column at juleswitcover@comcast.net.
