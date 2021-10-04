This election season in Frederick County comes at another pivotal moment of change for our county. What that change will look like, depends on us, but change will be unavoidable. With city elections coming up this November, and county, state and federal elections next year, we are inheritors to legacies not our own, and as such it seems prudent to remember our responsibility at this moment.
These elections come in a unique moment in our history. Folks fear that their institutions have failed us. Our community faces skyrocketing costs while wages stagnate and businesses struggle. Meanwhile, too many Frederick citizens fear that we may not be able to pass on a better future to our kids. Information is diffuse, yet often seems elusive. Media actors in traditional and new media can often be corrosive, parasitical and polarizing.
While we know there were dumber times to be alive, few were so well documented. Frankly, if 1817-1825 was the Era of Good Feelings, this often feels like just the opposite.
I don’t list these to be negative. Our community also lives in amazing times of relative historical and global prosperity and pluralism. We are such a target of growth because of all the great things Frederick has to offer.
We know the toxicity we will face this campaign season. Unfortunately, recent times have taught many that negative partisanship is effective in mobilizing voters. As such, there will be those who try to divide our community. Like Harold Hill in Meridith Wilson’s musical “The Music Man,” there will always be “Trouble in River City,” as hucksters manufacture drama and inspire fear.
Politics is polarizing. That’s fine. We need clear issue-based distinctions from which folks can choose, and for those elected to meaningfully govern.
However, what concerns so many is not bold colors compared to pale pastels, but rather how deleterious polarization breeds distrust and animosity in the community. It’s based less on issues and more on identify and performative actions. It feeds a dark spiral of hurled accusations and insults that divide communities while preventing any chance for reconciliation. We get mired in conflict rather than engaged in conversation. Worse yet, it turns off so many from the political arena: from running for office, volunteering and even staying informed.
While I’m concerned about these trends in our community at large, as the president of the Republican Club, this consternation redounds heavily in our own party.
During this primary season, we’re going to be afforded many options. That’s a good thing. But how we conduct ourselves over the next few months will be critical. We can build our party as a big, welcoming tent with open doors that embraces principles of pluralism and free speech, truth and growth, or we can shout down each other and fight until our big tent is no bigger than an outhouse.
You’ll see many try to force others into a predetermined box: that you’re either this Republican or that. I submit that unless they are on a ballot against each other, these are false choices. Most have never met a person, much less a politician, with whom they have agreed completely.
Purity tests are the weapons of the weak. One will always fail them. For the most extreme, nobody will ever be woke, anti-racist, conservative or Trumpy enough. My advice: don’t play that game. Every voter should have the freedom to define themselves. It’s beautifully complex, and I’m here for it.
The Republican Party is at a voter deficit in Frederick County. We will not grow with witch hunts and purges, but rather by serving as a loadstar of the principles for which we stand. Chief among those principles are: Limited government, strong national defense, fiscal responsibility, equal rights, justice and opportunity, law and order, respect for the Constitution, free enterprise within the market economy, individual responsibility and love of God, family and country.
These are the principles our Club believes should provide a principled beacon for folks in our community. Come as you are. Conformity is odious. Unity is overrated, while comity is a path forward.
I’m willing to double down a bet on the people of Frederick County. We will not fall prey to the hucksters and bad actors. We will reject calls to divide us into performative boxes. We will remember that while we may disagree with our neighbors, we are not enemies. We will because we can choose to do so. It’s on us.
Some may call this naive.
I won’t deny that I’m an elder millennial who wants to break from the cycles of grievances that have bogged down our era. When talking to voters all across the county, I’m more convinced than ever that decency, principle and virtue are what draw folks to the flame.
Legacy is important: our history, traditions, principles and heroes moor us. After all, a society without heroes is a society lost. A community without an anchor is left adrift. A people without shoulders on which to stand will struggle to reach. A world without a history can be manipulated by the worst actors.
We are inheritors to a legacy not our own. We are the caretakers. We cannot sit this one out. We must find it in ourselves to innovate, grow and teach the world new ways to dream. We need folks to be active participants in our future getting involved. Now is the time to start.
Dylan Diggs is the president of the Republican Club of Frederick County.
