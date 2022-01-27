In 2022, I resolve to be more of a “glass-half-full” guy than a “glass-half-empty” guy. Long on the lookout for pedestrian improvements in Frederick, I’ve spotted some reasons for hope:
1. Citizen activists are stepping up.
As detailed in the News-Post a few weeks ago, concerned citizens in Villa Estates (the residential section just west of U.S. 15 between Rosemont Avenue and 7th Street) have organized to combat speeding in their neighborhood, and the result is many bright yellow “SLOW DOWN” yard signs. They may have started a movement; yellow signs are cropping up in other neighborhoods, too.
2. The downtown Streetscape Study is complete.
I was critical of the limited scope of this study (focused on just a few blocks of Market and Patrick streets) when it was undertaken by the Downtown Frederick Partnership in conjunction with the city. But having read the report, I find it well-executed, and it offers a range of thoughtful “concepts” for moving forward.
I was heartened by findings from the 1,932 surveys from citizens submitted as part of the study, especially that 56 percent of respondents support unobstructed pedestrian zones. The study pointed out that sidewalks are often overburdened with obstacles and are frequently too narrow.
(OK, my glass-half-empty persona has one seasonal gripe about downtown: Sidewalk cafes are great; but is it really too much to ask restaurant owners to collapse their cafes and free up some of the public sidewalk they’ve annexed when the seating is obviously not in use, such as during the winter months?)
3. The city of Frederick is completing a comprehensive bicycle and pedestrian plan, “Let’s Move Frederick.”
In 2021, Frederick’s planning staff held a series of forums to obtain citizen input for a long-term bicycle and pedestrian strategy. That’s good news, and I’m all for smart planning. But let’s move quickly ahead on crying needs.
During one of the forums, the city’s transportation planner reported that the city has 28 miles of missing sidewalks. That’s one of many glaring deficiencies that affect walkability throughout our fair city. But if we’re only filling one mile of missing sidewalk a year, it’s going to take us 28 years just for that, let alone to do the many other things we need — and I doubt we’re filling one mile of sidewalk holes a year.
4. The Frederick city election gives us four years of new opportunities.
During 2021’s municipal campaign, Mayor Michael O’Connor and several of the re-elected aldermen, as well as newcomer Katie Nash, emphasized walkability and pedestrian safety as key issues for the city. (Heck, the mayor’s front yard even sports a yellow “slow down” sign!) And the city is now seeking authority to place speed cameras strategically, not just near schools. Great!
However, too often in the past, our pocketbook has not matched our rhetoric. The Streetscape Study pointed out that significant changes will have a significant price tag.
But let’s get started today, because there are two things we know for certain:
1. It’s going to take many years of concerted action to improve things. (The Carroll Creek Linear Park took decades to execute fully.)
2. Doing nothing or proceeding slowly involves considerable costs, too.
But hey, the glass-half-full guy says things will only get better and better in 2022!
When not contemplating how much Diet Coke is left in his glass, Don DeArmon is a freelance writer, hiker and grandfather. He writes from Frederick. Email him at don.dearmon@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.