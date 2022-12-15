Political candidates from both parties have questionable ideas about education.
My previous column (“Sorting out the school board race,” July 8) focused on conservatives’ shortcomings, but progressives’ thinking about school budgets, racism and our transgender policy also needs to be reconsidered, so policies and budget decisions can better reflect facts and parents’ priorities.
Progressives wrongly believe Frederick County Public Schools are substantially underfunded. Kai Hagen told WFMD in April that Frederick ranked last in per-pupil funding.
Based on FCPS data that compares unrestricted funding — which FCPS believes is the most appropriate way to compare counties — FCPS ranked 21st out of 24 districts, receiving $1,381 (or 10.2%) less than the median in local funds.
But for total operational spending, which includes state and federal funds, Frederick County ranks 14th. Spending is a mere $120 less per pupil than in Montgomery County, a difference of less than 1%. (See www.tinyurl.com/fcpsperpupil for calculations.)
Next is progressives’ attitudes toward racism, which can create an unintended sense of discouragement.
In 2020, County Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater said: “I have white privilege and I’m a racist. Anybody who is a white person in any sort of position of power, we have white privilege and we are racist because of the systems in this community.”
In May, as a county executive candidate, she told The Frederick News-Post she was running “because of my career, my education ... and, frankly, the color of my skin.”
If Fitzwater, a kind-hearted educator, liberal, and award-winning union activist, is racist, there’s little hope for the rest of us.
It’s unfair to say that Frederick’s non-minority, well-intentioned public servants are inherently racist.
Regarding the color of one’s skin as a motivation for running for office runs counter to most parents’ values that we should judge people by the content of their character.
Yes, many studies of Americans’ wealth and academic achievement consistently show differences when considering racial categories in aggregate, but without more specificity as to which “community systems” supposedly hold back minorities, it seems impossible to address this issue.
Including more “anti-racist” content into curricula isn’t likely to improve minority outcomes.
Scientifically based reading instruction produces the largest gains for low-income minority students, but progressive educators typically reject it.
Pamela Bennett and Amy Lutz investigated why recent Black immigrants attended selective colleges at greater rates than native Black and white families, and found that “a larger percentage of immigrant Blacks than native Blacks come from two-parent families and private schools.”
But progressives oppose school vouchers that let low-income children attend private schools.
Lastly, progressives rightfully aim to be inclusive and welcoming to all students but sometimes exclude parents.
FCPS’ transgender Policy 443 and Regulation 400-36 do not require parents to be notified if their child begins changing his or her gender identity at school unless the parent is deemed “supportive.” Children facing this potentially life-altering issue need more parental involvement, even if their parents doubt that social transitioning is the best option.
At present, we have no way to identify which students will and won’t benefit from transitioning. Medical transitioning requires lifelong hormones that can cause infertility and other health problems.
The UK has shut down its gender clinic amid ethical concerns. The Swedish and Finnish governments sharply curtailed their support for medical transitions for minors.
Since the science isn’t settled and these decisions carry long-term consequences, teachers should notify parents when their child expresses concerns at school about their gender identity.
Schools require parental permission for far more routine matters, such as going on a field trip or providing cough drops or sunscreen.
If a parent refused to obtain counseling for their gender-questioning child, there’s a case to be made under Maryland’s laws they could be guilty of parental neglect, but FCPS’ policy can prevent parents from even knowing that their child has gender-related concerns.
Imagine the parental anger (and lawsuits) if a school refused to report evidence of a student’s fistfight or bulimia.
Now that the National Assessment of Educational Progress showed that Maryland had the fourth-worst decline in fourth and eighth grade math scores of all states, and a worse decline in reading scores than more than half of the states, progressives should recognize that public schools’ focus on controversial topics and constant pleas for ever-increasing funding are out of step with many parents’ more academically oriented goals.
Progressives might need reminding that parents — not the government — are children’s primary educators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.