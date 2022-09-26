If you care about protecting your treasured property rights and those of others in Frederick County, it’s urgent to speak up to defend citizens’ property rights from county government overreach before it’s too late. After all, “Freedom and property rights are inseparable. You can’t have one without the other,” as brilliantly stated by George Washington.
Right now, the Frederick County Council is reviewing the county government’s proposed Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan, which citizens are calling a government land grab. The plan needlessly infringes on property rights, and that can unduly harm landowners and farmers, including hurting land use and property values. The Council will vote on the plan’s adoption, likely in mid-October. Send to: councilmembers@frederickcountyMD.gov. Please attend the Council’s Sept. 27 meeting, where the Council seeks public comments on the Sugarloaf plan (more on this below).
There’s a right way and wrong way for the government to take control of private land. The right way is to buy the land from willing sellers. The wrong way is the sneaky, back-door, unethical tactic of taking control of private properties via unnecessary government regulations. This is what’s in play in Frederick County in recent years under Democrat-run governance.
The attack on property rights is going to affect landowners and farmers, far and wide, in the county as the Sugarloaf plan will set a precedent for multiple other area plans slated to occur. Watch out. Your property rights could be in the government’s crosshairs next.
There’s much opposition to the Sugarloaf plan: Many citizens and highly reputable organizations, including the Frederick County Association of Realtors, the Farm Bureau, the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce and others have concerns or strongly oppose all or parts of the plan. Even the private owner of Sugarloaf Mountain has fully rejected the Sugarloaf plan and intends to close down public access to Sugarloaf Mountain unless the plan is fairly reformed to protect property rights, among other things. What does all this opposition tell you about the plan?
To be clear, industry experts from the Association of Realtors have already confirmed the undeniable, common sense reality that if more government restrictions are imposed on properties affecting land use and property rights, it will indeed hurt property values.
Moreover, the county government creators of the Sugarloaf Plan and its supporters have been very disingenuous in claiming the plan’s infringements on property rights are necessary “to prevent over-development and protect the environment.”
There is no credible evidence to support this while ample data exists to prove their claims are false.
According to the Sugarloaf plan itself (Page 52), 94.8% of the land in the Sugarloaf plan area is zoned Agricultural or Resource Conservation, which is already the most highly restrictive zoning there is to prevent overdevelopment and protect the environment. Additionally, Page 53 of the plan states 93% of land in the Sugarloaf plan’s boundaries is already developed (with the exception of some land noted in the Sugarloaf plan).
Overdevelopment simply cannot happen in the Sugarloaf area given the existing restrictive zoning and the small percentage of developable lots remaining.
Moreover, the Sugarloaf area is already among the most protected in the nation. Extensive layers of environmental and land preservation policies and programs already exist that are successfully protecting land and waterways. All of this negates the need for additional, harmful restrictions to private land under the false guise those restrictions are necessary. Clearly, such government overreach is unnecessary.
Act now to protect property rights. Not once in the entire 180-page plan are the words “property rights” even mentioned. What does this tell you about the plan?
The Sept. 27 Sugarloaf plan public hearing starts at 5:30 p.m. at Winchester Hall (12 E. Church St. with public garage across the street) in Frederick. Please attend and speak up (three minutes per speaker) to urge the Council to protect property rights, including: 1) removing the unnecessary “overlay” of restrictions, 2) removing needless downzoning of portions of a large number of properties, and 3) inserting property rights language and adding the word “voluntary” on proposed measures in the Sugarloaf plan to ensure they’re not regulatory in nature.
Also, please sign the new online petition to protect property rights in Frederick County at change.org. Search for “Opposed Sugarloaf Plan” to find the petition. Make your voice heard.
Lisa Buchanan, of Emmitsburg, is a member of the Monocacy Citizens Group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.