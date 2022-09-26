If you care about protecting your treasured property rights and those of others in Frederick County, it’s urgent to speak up to defend citizens’ property rights from county government overreach before it’s too late. After all, “Freedom and property rights are inseparable. You can’t have one without the other,” as brilliantly stated by George Washington.

Right now, the Frederick County Council is reviewing the county government’s proposed Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan, which citizens are calling a government land grab. The plan needlessly infringes on property rights, and that can unduly harm landowners and farmers, including hurting land use and property values. The Council will vote on the plan’s adoption, likely in mid-October. Send to: councilmembers@frederickcountyMD.gov. Please attend the Council’s Sept. 27 meeting, where the Council seeks public comments on the Sugarloaf plan (more on this below).

