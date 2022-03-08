Fresh from a failed attempt to stop mother-in-law apartments from popping up on its neighbor’s property, a coterie of Baker Park homeowners has moved on to the next battle: fighting to block the apartments proposed for the old Terrace Lanes bowling alley and the adjacent shopping center.
The development, based on the all-caps notice I saw on Nextdoor, is nothing less than an affront — and perhaps even an existential threat — to the neighborhood whose shady streets are lined with homes that can sell for seven figures.
Whether you believe that or not depends largely on whether you consider the shopping center an integral part of Frederick’s first suburb or if you think of the property on West Patrick Street as the extreme edge of downtown. At first glance, the shopping center and adjacent bowling alley certainly seem suburban, consisting mostly of single-story strip centers, with plenty of surface parking, that were originally developed back when the city barely extended past U.S. Route 15. But they’re also the dividing line — the block of Patrick Street immediately to the east is flanked on both sides with 19th-century townhouses built to the sidewalk’s edge. And the proposed development — with new buildings that will likewise front on the sidewalk — would continue the downtown development pattern.
It’s also what the city’s plans have long called for: The area was rezoned DB — Downtown Business — more than 15 years ago as part of the comprehensive rezoning that followed adoption of the city’s 2004 Comprehensive Plan. In fact, the staff report for the recent planning commission workshop on the Terrace redevelopment observed that the proposal “has the potential to be a catalyst for the redevelopment of the area consistent with the vision that was originally established in the 2004 Comprehensive Plan.” And rather than an outrage being rammed through by developers, the proposed apartments are largely within the parameters of the existing zoning (DB allows residential as well as commercial and office uses). The proposed number of units are less than half what the max density would allow and, at 36.5 units per acre, are on par density-wise with the Sinclair Way apartments a block and a half to the east. The proposal also includes double the amount of parking that the DB zone requires, prompting the staff report to note that city planners asked the developers “to consider reducing the amount of onsite parking to be more in line with the flexibility allowed for the zone.”
Whether the developers take staff up on that or not, I have no doubt that the proposed apartments — which are only a 15-minute walk down Patrick Street from the Square Corner — will generate far fewer car trips than the same number of units anywhere in the suburbs. The foot traffic generated will be a boost for existing businesses such as Glory Donuts and Gambrill Mt. Food Co., and potentially spur additional investment in what has always been an underappreciated part of downtown. Beyond that, the additional market-rate units within walking distance will benefit the entire downtown economy by making it less dependent upon shoppers and diners from the suburbs. That, in turn, would help address attendant parking or traffic issues in the area.
Matt Edens is a downtown Frederick resident who has spent more than two decades writing true-crime documentaries for cable television.
(1) comment
Disturbingly factual and frighteningly reasonable
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.