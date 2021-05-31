If the global pandemic has taught homeless service providers anything, it’s the clear understanding that open access to services must be easily attainable and low barrier.
Services provided by organizations in the Frederick County Coalition for the Homeless’ Continuum of Care include homeless prevention programs, sheltering and rapid re-housing, and self-sufficiency support. Organizations in Emmitsburg, Brunswick, Walkersville, the city of Frederick, and so many other communities provide a geographically dispersed safety net of solutions for those experiencing homelessness, those on the verge thereof, and those recovering.
Serving those in need is best achieved by taking the services to the people where they are. This is especially important in Frederick County. We are the largest geographic region in Maryland and ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) households, those most at risk of homelessness, are widely disbursed across the county. In fact, half of the county’s ALICE families live outside the city. Transportation is one of many challenges facing ALICE families, yet it is a major determining factor for access to services. It’s for these reasons, among many others, that community-based services are an industry best practice.
Today more than ever, organizations are using the efficiencies of the internet and social media to effectively bring their work directly to rural and urban communities alike. We need look no further than the proliferation of pop-up food distribution efforts as an example. Access is further enhanced by Maryland 211 where an individual is only a phone call or text away from gaining the services that they need.
Interagency connectivity is supported by shared technology that did not exist before. Even in the midst of a pandemic, massive demand for services and social distancing constraints, homelessness service providers have been able to assess an individual’s needs and then work as a network to mitigate, no matter the client’s location within the borders of the county.
Can the current continuum of services be improved? Of course, it can.
With constant evaluation of current service delivery models, we continue to prioritize the voice of all stakeholders. This includes, but is not limited to, the people who receive services, organizational leaders, the employees who provide direct services, community members and the various entities that provide funding to these efforts. The creation of a local day shelter is just one example of a critical activity that blossomed out of community conversation.
The aspirations to eliminate homelessness are demonstrated by the successes of the individuals we serve and the systems that we continuously reform. In 2020, service providers, in coordination with Frederick County government and the city of Frederick, distributed over 59,000 individual and family bednights in local shelters and hotels, 87,000 meals delivered to those residents, 251 clinical visits and 327 outreach encounters, as well as enabled, more recently, $2.5 million in eviction protection funds and over 3,000 COVID-19 vaccinations to keep our community and vulnerable families safe.
As we recover from the pandemic, Frederick County Coalition for the Homeless now works to ensure that the gaps that have existed in service provision are closed. For example, rapid rehousing continues to be a Coalition priority, but the availability of housing resources is limited. Unfortunately, the exploding current real estate market will place additional pressure on available housing stock in Frederick County.
Although we acknowledge that the housing crisis is likely to persist, our goal remains to minimize the duration of homelessness for each individual and family. The continuous attention to preventative measures is also at the forefront of these efforts, which include regular evaluation of services to assist with competitive employment, education, affordable housing, mental health treatment, trauma intervention, and more. Attention to these foundational needs is important to not just help those who currently experience homelessness, but to help many Frederick County residents who have been on the verge of homelessness.
The Frederick County Coalition for the Homeless, its provider organizations and its hardworking volunteers and professionals are constantly exploring new ideas and models that can provide services more effectively. We advocate for resources to advance best practices. We welcome the voices of those who wish to learn more about the network, the strategies created to coordinate services and efforts made to aid those most in need.
This letter is signed by the executive committee and approved by vote of the Frederick County Coalition for the Homeless Board of Directors.
Thank you so much for all you all do for hard-working, stressed families in Frederick County.
