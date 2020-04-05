Today is the last day we will publish the TV Week magazine that has long been included in the Sunday paper as an insert.
We first considered eliminating the TV Week magazine almost a decade ago, as we all were getting used to looking up programs directly on our TVs. Not only is it awfully convenient to look up programs directly on the screen, the listings there are always going to be more complete and up-to-date than what we can fit in a printed paper.
But we held off, knowing that some of our readers still liked having the physical copy on a table by their favorite TV chair.
The current pandemic, though, has forced our hands.
Like so many businesses, here at The News-Post we are most certainly feeling the economic pain of this pandemic. After all, most of our revenue comes from advertising, and so many local advertisers are suffering now. Everyone knows it’s doubly important to advertise in the bad times, but a lot of Frederick businesses are pulling back out of desperation.
With our own revenue down sharply, we have had to make tough decisions. In coming days and weeks, we will share more about the changes we are making as we navigate these very difficult economic conditions. We have had to let some people go — we hope only for the short term — and we are adjusting work schedules, delivery schedules and page counts to cut expenses wherever we can do so without hurting our ability to fulfill our core mission of delivering you the news that matters most.
The TV Week magazine, though, is just not sustainable anymore as a standalone magazine.
In its place, we have added a new feature to the main part of the Sunday paper. In our Fun & Games pages, look for a new column called, “Around the Remote,” which highlights great programs available through various streaming services. As streaming services become a bigger part of our media consumption, we hope this new feature will be more useful than partial grids. We still offer the daily Best Bets feature for broadcast highlights.
We also have improved and reorganized other features in Fun & Games pages, most notably adding historical photos to the always-popular “Yesterday” feature.
Thank you for your continued support. We can’t do it without you.
(5) comments
So let me understand. The economic hit from the pandemic hit a couple of weeks ago and the News Post got into economic trouble since then and has to raise prices and cut service. Does not make sense. I hate to think our newspaper choices are being forced to The Washington Post.
and the invoice i just received is up 20%! apparently for less content
Welcome to reality. Times were tight for local papers before all this happened.
I think this was a wise choice. If someone wants a guide they can probably find several online. For example https://tvlistings.zap2it.com/?aid=gapzap
I'm very sorry to read this. We've been continuous FNP subscribers ever since the Army moved our family to Frederick in the 1980s, and still enjoy getting the paper every day. I'm hoping you weather this storm--I don't always agree with the paper, but I would certainly miss it if it weren't here.
