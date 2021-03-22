The intersection of Old Annapolis Road and Md. 26 (Liberty Rd.) is one of the most dangerous intersections in the county, if not the state. It is not unusual for the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department to respond to several automobile accidents at that location in one week, sometimes more than one in a single day.
In an attempt to decrease accidents, the State Highway Administration is replacing the blinking caution light with a full service traffic light. This installation should help minimize accidents, but only if drivers observe both the traffic light at the intersection and the additional warning light at the top of the hill approaching from the east. The most recent work to improve visibility to prepare the intersection has seemed to already decrease the number of collisions.
The addition of this traffic light brings to mind just how many traffic signals have been installed on these relatively rural highways in the last few decades. When I first began to drive, (automobiles, not horse and buggies!) one could drive almost the entire length of Md. 26 from Frederick to the Baltimore Beltway without a traffic signal. The first traffic light after leaving Frederick was located at a Randallstown shopping center. Md. 194 from Md. 26 to the Pennsylvania line only had a full traffic light at the square in Taneytown.
The intersection of Md. 355 (now Routzahns Way) and Md. 26 was merely a flashing caution light, as there were few houses in Harmony Grove and minimal traffic on Md. 355. The traffic on Md. 26 was so light, the ¼ mile stretch from the Pennsylvania Railroad tracks to the blinker light was often used by local owners of muscle cars. The same busy intersection today is an octopus of traffic signals with multiple turn lanes that frequently host collisions.
Though essentially no remnants remain today, the intersection of Md. 355 and Md. 85 just south of Interstate 70 was known as Evergreen Point. Instead of the myriad of traffic signals and directional lanes, the intersection hosted one simple traffic light. Before U.S. 15 was moved to run south off of U.S. 340 near Jefferson, today’s Md. 85 was U.S. 15. Thus, this was one of the very few intersections outside of the city of Frederick corporate limits that required a full traffic light. And yes, the intersection truly came to a point with a gas station at the apex and evergreen trees that aligned the east side of Md. 355.
Other major highways that are today adorned with multiple traffic signals were also wide open. Upon leaving Frederick, you could drive to Hagerstown on U.S. 40 without interruption.
Today, it is hard to imagine the “Golden Mile” as a single lane highway with few businesses lined with orchards and farms with no traffic signals. Traffic lights springing up are another true sign of progress and growth.
Sixty years ago, there were probably only two traffic signals in Frederick County outside of a municipality — Evergreen Point and the intersection of U.S. 15 and Md. 26, now North Market Street and Routzahns Way. With the exception of a few blinking caution lights as some of the more highly traveled roadways, the traditional stop sign prevailed. Unfortunately, even with traffic signals and improved roadways, accidents, and sometimes fatal accidents, still happen. Over the years, highway traffic fatalities have decreased dramatically.
Improved vehicle safety, and roadway safety features such as center line rumble strips, reflectors, break away signs, and guardrail improvements have all contributed to a decline in automobile fatalities. New challenges to highway safety are eroding the successes in decreasing fatal accidents. Distracted driving, in particular with cell phones, has become a national epidemic. And newer model vehicles are nearly a home entertainment system within the dashboard.
I am very appreciative of the actions taken by the Maryland State Highway Administration to address one of the most personal injury accident impact intersections in the county. Old Annapolis Road at Md. 26 is a high volume, poor visibility intersection that hopefully will be made safer with the installation of the traffic signals and additional turn lanes. But I do have a small favor, I would greatly appreciate if SHA would correct the brand-new road sign that incorrectly indicates “Annapolis Road” with the proper signage OLD Annapolis Road.
Chip Jewell lives just two miles from the intersection of Old Annapolis and Liberty roads and has responded to hundreds of auto accidents at that location in his more than 40 years as a member of the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department.
