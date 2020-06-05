Across the globe and here in Frederick we don’t need to go far to feel the pain of 2020. Each week seems to bring new calamities that ratchet up the tension in our communities.
This 2020 gamut has been defined by the COVID-19 pandemic that has taken so many lives and disrupted even more. The resulting economic crisis has shuttered businesses as unemployment reaches levels not seen since the Great Depression. And then there’s this recent crisis of racial tension, protest and riot. These are all mutually reinforcing in a way that brings to question whether there is any light at the end of this tunnel.
I have struggled to find voice on so many of these challenges. Our society often feels mired in a flood of hot takes. Adding another oftentimes feels like one is whispering into the wind.
It’s heartbreaking. I’m heartbroken, and I’m not alone.
While 2020 has been rough for everybody; the most recent few weeks have been uniquely tough on Black Americans. The Ahmaud Arbery shooting has rocked many. Watching the video where a young Black man was out jogging only to encounter people with guns demanding that he get in their car is terrifying. His death feels like a modern-day lynching. Knowing it took months for an arrest is infuriating.
Every community has been rocked by the pandemic, but to see the data on COVID-19’s disproportionate impacts on communities of color has added to many of the frustrations this year. It’s not that the data is surprising or inexplicable, but it highlights many of the challenges that leave Black communities so vulnerable in times like these (access to health care, food deserts and wealth disparities). While many will agree that we cannot guarantee equal results for all Americans, for so many, it feels as if avenues to opportunity are also unequal.
As a Black Republican, Joe Biden’s “...you ain’t black” comment was a reminder that too often one party does insufficient outreach to Black voters while the other takes our votes for granted. Both manipulate race and racial language in ways that is unhelpful to Black communities.
Then there was the video of George Floyd’s killing in Minnesota. The video itself is etched in many of our memories. It’s painful, but if you haven’t, I encourage you to watch it. What is so frightening about these videos is that they are samples. Imagine how these would have went if citizens were not filming.
The cycle continues and the suffering persists.
It all seems so intractable. Despite all the societal renewal, it often feels like we’re getting nowhere. The criminal justice system still requires reform. Black citizens remain three times more likely to be killed by police than white citizens. Barriers remain.
There will always be bad people in this world, but so many want better. The vast majority of our police got into their profession to help our community, while bad actors muddy the picture to devastating effects. So many citizens (of all colors) want a free and equal society and recognize that ours is not.
I don’t have a list of recommendations. I wish I did. But honestly, our society needs more humility, so I’ll be humble. The human experience is dynamic: beautiful and tragic. We are a fallen people, and must struggle with that reality and the uncertainty that comes with it.
Societal change is a mountain that we must climb. We have protests upcoming in Frederick, and I encourage you to attend if it’s in your heart and can do so peaceably and safely. This is a time of anger and fear. When failed by institutions the require change, people must protest. It is definitional to our country. We cannot reject those emotions, but must channel it to constructive ends.
It feels empty to encourage us to appeal to our better angels, but we won’t get to the mountaintop without personal change. Love thy neighbor. Hug your family a little tighter. We must raise our children to the light so that they can be better than us. This might be the most important point: we need more good people in this world!
Anger, fear, sadness, worry there is reason to feel all of these. However, humility, love and compassion are reinforcing elements that can counter our current ills and fight ignorance. Only together can we get through this troubling time with the faith, hope and love referenced in Corinthians. First among these are love for our brothers and sisters.
Dylan Diggs is the vice president of the Frederick County Republican Club.
