I was so proud of Frederick a little more than 10 days ago. On Friday, June 5, my wife and I were part of the thousands of residents that came out to peacefully protest and demand change. Since the death of George Floyd, I’ve been wondering what can I personally do. Participating in Frederick’s March for Justice was a start, but like many, I am yearning for more concrete ways I can help stem the tide of racial injustice.
The good news is that there are plenty of people out there already doing significant work in this area. There are also a lot of ways we can educate ourselves about this 400-year struggle to become a more perfect union. Curious Iguana, downtown Frederick’s independent bookstore, has curated a list of recommended authors and books to read to help understand the Black Lives Matter movement and the oppression people of color have endured.
As a community, we can come together and talk about race relations. Or even better, listen. I think the idea Alderman Roger Wilson suggested in a letter to the editor last week proposing a summit is a good start. The bottom line is we need more reasons to come together as a diverse community. This typically doesn’t happen naturally. When I first moved to Frederick, I had the pleasure of coordinating the Frederick Cultural Festival for a year. At the time, it was organized by the Frederick County Human Relations Commission. Then, the event went on a hiatus until Celebrate Frederick picked it up again and organized Pangaea Frederick for a few short years before it went away. I think we need more activities that bring us together and celebrates our differences and our diversity, whether it is through food, music, customs, culture or more.
One of the biggest powers we all have is our economic power. You can speak with your wallet or your purse. Support local businesses, particularly black-owned businesses. Make sure you divest from banks or from your investments when it comes to companies that uphold bias and inequality. This isn’t just true for you personally, but make sure our city, county and other institutions are doing the same.
In regards to police reform. Maryland state Sen. Will Smith Jr., an Afghanistan War veteran who chairs the Judicial Proceedings Committee, sent a letter to his colleagues earlier this month outlining some proposals, including requiring de-escalation training for police, use of force, and other practices that have been allowed in the past. In this day and age, body-worn cameras are a must for all on-duty police officers. A few years ago, the Frederick Police Department instituted body-worn cameras for the patrol division, but where do things stand with other departments or the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office? Locally, I would also highly recommend to any city resident to attend and participate in the Citizens Police Academy, offered on an annual basis typically by the Frederick Police Department. It is a fantastic way to get to know members of our local police force and to experience different aspects of law enforcement.
For additional ways to educate ourselves, watch Ava Duvernay’s documentary, “13th,” which talks about the abolishment of involuntary servitude except as a punishment for conviction of a crime. You might even notice a local elected official that is featured in the film. Watching this film made me want to research criminal justice reform measures such as reducing mandatory minimum sentences, reducing sentences for non-violent drug crimes, passing alternatives to incarceration, reinstating voter rights, and more. But in addition to educating ourselves, we as a society also have an obligation to find out how slavery, the Civil War, the Jim Crow era, and other subjects are being taught in our local schools.
In my research fueled by my quest for wanting to do more, I also happened across the Maryland Lynching Memorial Project, which works to advance the cause of reconciliation by documenting the history of racial terror, advocating for public acknowledgement of these murders, and honoring and dignifying the lives of the victims. They’ve identified two lynchings that took place in Frederick, including John H. Bigus and James Bowens, who were murdered for alleged assaults. There are conversations happening locally about how we can recognize these two individuals appropriately as part of owning the wrongs of the past right here.
Some of the ideas mentioned above came from an article written by Corinne Shutack entitled “75 Things “White People Can Do for Racial Justice.” Obviously, there is a lot more we can all do to ensure that all citizens can obtain the American ideal of “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.”
