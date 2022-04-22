School board meetings across the country have been targeted by parents and political activists, protesting mask mandates, critical race theory or sex education.
As reported by the Frederick News-Post a few weeks ago, the FCPS health curriculum meeting was interrupted by a number of parents and community members who were protesting changes to the health curriculum, which included new language on sexual orientation and gender identity. According to the News-Post, they shouted, used profanity, interrupted repeatedly, and even invoked the Bible. Chaos ensued, and the meeting was adjourned with no progress being made on agenda items.
It’s fine to be passionate about something, and we certainly do have a right to be heard. Yet we should be cognizant of the fact that there are those who use fear to manipulate our behavior to further their own agenda.
Dan Cox, a Republican candidate for governor of Maryland and a state delegate representing Frederick County, accused the Board of Education of approving a “pedophile grooming curriculum” and said they had “chosen a path of confusion — misleading children for potential chemical castration and sexualized grooming.”
With these outrageous comments, Cox offers evidence of how fear is being used to frame the narrative and manipulate people. He is so determined to frame the narrative on what amounts to the teaching of basic tolerance, inclusion and identity, that he resorts to outrageous rhetoric. Anyone who chooses to believe such ridiculous and explosive untruths runs the risk of becoming a mouthpiece for bullies.
It used to be that when you raised children, the outcome you strived for, was to raise a good person. If you succeeded, you would be not only a very proud parent, but because you had done your best to instill the values that make a person good, you could accept “job well done” accolades.
Whether or not you were a full-time working parent while raising children, you probably relied on teachers, to a degree, to let you know when your child’s behavior was inappropriate. Teachers do that because they care. I have nieces and nephews who are teachers. They’ve all told stories about how rewarded they were when they ran into a student they taught years ago who was not only successful but remembered them as a “favorite teacher”.
The school boards and teachers aren’t the enemy. In fact, it seems to me that parents and teachers are trying to achieve the same outcome — to send a well-adjusted, good person out into the world.
I’m not impressed with anyone who bullies others, who thinks being rude, using profanity, and making threats gets their point across. The message, whatever it is, is lost on me when courtesy and civility go out the window. I simply can’t listen. Maybe that’s just me.
Additionally, if ill-mannered behavior is accompanied by Bible references, I absolutely refuse to listen. Show me a Bible that tells you to be rude and treat others with disrespect, and I’ll stand corrected.
How did we get from relatively mild discussions about virtual learning to bellowed untruths that promote fear about changes to the health curriculum? When that approach to obtaining political power is used, locally or otherwise, civility can find no purchase, and we fail to hear each other. Further, the side we are supposed to be trying to win over cannot process what we are saying when our words are not supported by facts.
At the very least, we should listen to each other politely, and be prepared to make our points intelligently. Nothing gets accomplished when chaos ensues.
Hopefully, the good people of Frederick County outnumber the bullies. Disrespect, the likes of which was on display at that particular FCPS health curriculum meeting, must not be allowed to become the norm. If bad behavior becomes the norm, fear will be the victor. Educators want input from parents, but you earn no points by being discourteous, and as proven by that particular FCPS health curriculum meeting, any productive discussion is impossible.
No matter what side of this debate we are on, we should keep in mind the goal we have for our children. We want to raise a good person, and one of the best ways to do that is by setting an example. Be respectful of others, listen, and think for yourself. Don’t be manipulated by those with a blatant agenda whose rhetoric does nothing but promote unsubstantiated fear.
We can do it. We can be good people.
