In 2016, Donald Trump faced the strongest Republican presidential field in decades.

Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio were brash young champions of the tea party that had redefined the GOP in the last two midterms.

Tags

(18) comments

shiftless88

On a side note, we should ask Krop what the underside of Jenkins' bus looks like

Report Add Reply
Piedmontgardener

Chopped up soundbite paragraphs. More pathetic content sourced by the FNP.

Report Add Reply
phydeaux994
phydeaux994

The two stooges.

Report Add Reply
artandarchitecture

He's not really a true outsider:

"He reportedly paid a Wikipedia editor to remove a Soros family connection," among other things.

https://www.jpost.com/us-elections/article-755819

What distinguishes him is his outspoken desire to end aid to Israel. That alone *guarantees* he'll receive no official GOP backing whatsoever (unfortunately).

Report Add Reply
threecents
threecents

Can you stop repeating obvious false stories?

Report Add Reply
Hayduke2

But then A&A has nothing....

Report Add Reply
shiftless88

Artie "reportedly paid a Wikipedia editor to remove a Soros family connection" as well, I heard.

Report Add Reply
Dwasserba
Dwasserba

Ramaswathy is a problem and yeah, is he ever glib. I rolled my eyes so much during the debate they’re still a little crooked in my head. Six candidates said they’d vote for Trump the Convicted. So much for them. I’m unaffiliated, but it’s not looking good for Rs.

Report Add Reply
veritas

"The race is still Trump’s to lose." Hopefully, that will come to pass. And then whichever alternative Republican is nominated, he/she will be be an exponentially better president than President Robert L. Peters, or President Robin Ware, or President JRB Ware, aka Rickety ol' Joe.

Report Add Reply
Fredginrickey

Verily he rolls out his q nonsense, how’s the weather in mom’s basement?

Report Add Reply
threecents
threecents

More from the mumbly veritas crime family.

Report Add Reply
Hayduke2

Q is strong in this one... Demonstrated over and over.

Report Add Reply
veritas

Sorry, fellows. It's tempting, but I'm sticking to my policy of refusing to engage in a battle of wits with the unarmed. Nice try, though.

Report Add Reply
TrekMan

Trump won in 2016 because Hilara is a completely crooked Nitwit! With her not around, his chances are extremely slim. But nevertheless, Mumbley Joe has got to go!!

Report Add Reply
Fredginrickey

Again , mocking a speech impediment.

What is it with RWNJ’s and mocking disabilities?

Based on the inanity of your comments, I wouldn’t cast stones, HaHaHaHaHaHaHa!

Report Add Reply
shiftless88

Trump has more indictments than Hillary. Just sayin'

Report Add Reply
Hayduke2

Please detail the facts for claiming Clinton was " completely crooked."

Report Add Reply
threecents
threecents

It is curious why a loyal Trumper is running against Trump - except that he is running as a younger, more ethnic, alternative.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription