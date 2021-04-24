My son was a chatterbox of exuberance and bewilderment as we walked across the parking lot toward my car at his elementary school around lunchtime on a Thursday, my hand on his shoulder for support.
You wouldn’t have guessed it that, not 30 minutes prior, he was sprawled on the floor of a classroom, in a much different state of mind.
He had fainted.
The lesson of that day’s fifth-grade health class was on the circulatory system. It involved a video. Veins. A pumping heart. Blood flowing. All animated. And this boy of mine, who is typically the human definition of animated, had seen enough.
Sensing a disturbance in his own system, he’d asked to use the restroom to “avoid the discussion in class,” according to the official incident report.
He avoided it, all right.
“I thought it was a dream, but then I was like, ‘I’m actually on the ground right now,’” he said that afternoon as we exited the building where, he insists during our nightly dinner talks, “nothing ever happens.”
“Stop asking me about school,” he’ll say between bites. “It’s the same every day.”
That’s what he’d said to his mother the very evening before.
Jinx.
The next day, my phone was charging in another room when it rang. I didn’t bother answering because, no, in fact, I don’t want to be reached about my car’s extended warranty. Nor do I believe for a second, lady, that I’ve earned a free stay at a Sheraton.
But my phone kept ringing.
At that point, as I contemplated rushing to see who it might be, there were a few possibilities based on the general history of non-automated people calling me in the middle of the day.
1. A work superior was contacting me to tell me about a mistake I’d made in that day’s newspaper and to suggest not doing it again.
2. My wife was wondering if her latest Amazon order had arrived and whether I’d brought it inside so the throw pillow she’d bought for our outdoor furniture isn’t stolen off the front porch by a thief with an affinity for cheerful turtle print.
3. My son was sick at school.
No. 3 spurred me to pick up my phone.
“L.J. passed out in health class,” said my wife, who, amazingly, sounded calmer than she does when her Amazon deliveries get lost or stolen.
As she provided the synopsis, my thoughts alternated between grave concern and the irony that my son had literally fallen ill in health. Then, I rushed to retrieve him.
Two nurses and the principal brought him to me in a wheelchair.
“This happened to a student last year, too,” said the head nurse, referring to this same health horror film, which made me wonder if Wes Craven had directed it.
I explained that L.J. has always been squeamish about blood. If a speck of it appears on his knee from a rug burn, for instance, he gets 911-level worried. He’s hyper-sensitive even to the idea of a procedure as minor as removing a splinter — which we were only able to accomplish once after his mother sat on top of him.
The kid had no chance when plasma started pumping and circulating in this video.
When I got to his school, L.J.’s mask was on, and his color was slightly off, but I could tell he was back to normal. Upon leaving, there was no doubt his brain was receiving enough oxygen because he talked for an hour straight.
“My vision started to tunnel out,” he said.
“It didn’t feel good or bad. It was weird.”
“I was barely freaked out. I was laughing about it.”
“At first,” he said, “[his classmates] thought it was a joke.”
This ordeal, which scared the hell out of his parents, was like the highlight of his life.
Suddenly, he wanted to tell everyone about his day at the place where “nothing ever happens.”
He called Grandma, our family’s Queen Storyteller, to report his misadventure. And his recitation had me as entertained as I was last October, when Grandma launched into an opus about the recent day when Pop had mistakenly misplaced her for several hours at the beach.
Eventually, her story ended with him finding her. L.J.’s tale of lost and found was much shorter and involved his consciousness.
When he arrived at school the following morning, he apparently added a flourish to his classroom entrance: “I’M ALIVE!”
I was worried this episode might scar him, maybe scare him. But it wasn’t caused by an underlying condition — he was just grossed-out. From now on, he can skip health videos of that genre.
His resilience has been impressive, especially since he’s at the age when reputations are beginning to form. At recess last week, during a game the kids call “Murder Mystery,” L.J. got eliminated in some manner that sent him to the ground. While there, he said a classmate asked him, “Are you unconscious again?”
My son laughed.
Chances are, his peers won’t soon let him forget the day he fainted.
But he seems fully awake to that. There’s no chance he’ll forget it anyway.
Joshua R. Smith is the News-Post sports editor. His column appears once a month.
