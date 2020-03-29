A tear rolls down the cheek of Chief Iron Eyes as he stands at river’s edge, surveying the rubbish floating in waters around him. A bag of fast-food wrappers, tossed out the window of a passing car, bursts at his feet, on his beaded moccasins.
A deep baritone voice-over intones, “Some people have a deep, abiding respect for the natural beauty that was once this country. And some people don’t.
“People start pollution. People can stop it.”
It was the best and most popular public service ad in television history, launched on Earth Day 1971, and Americans from sea to shining sea took its message to heart.
More and more of them began recycling their bottles and boxes, cans and cartons; they threw their trash into trash cans, not onto the roadside. They felt good about themselves. This land was their land and they were helping save it.
The ad was created and sponsored in large part by a coalition of big packaging and beverage companies, household names, and they felt very good, too, especially about what they had accomplished for themselves. They had created a campaign that polished their image as good guys.
Everybody was happy. Everybody was beautiful.
The problem was, just about everything was fake.
It was eventually learned that the Indian in his canoe was an actor named Espera Oscar de Corti, a second-generation Italian-American born in the Louisiana hamlet of Kaplan in 1904. The tear trickling from his eye was glycerin.
The money that paid him was tainted — the Keep America Beautiful organization that put it up wasn’t a group of tree-hugger environmentalists — it was a group of corporations fighting legislation to put deposit fees on the containers they used to push their products through the marketplace. The “bottle bills” wars KAB waged nearly always ended in victory for them, the real lords of litter.
The only thing that was genuine about the ad was the response of average citizens, the realization that trash was polluting and despoiling the countryside and they needed to do something about it. Big declines in throwaway litter, sometimes as much as 88 percent, were reported as the ad played and played.
That was nearly 50 years ago. Today we have recycling programs and recycling bins all over the place, but by and large, the effort is in danger of failing. More than 90 percent of plastics end up in landfills. Huge stores of crushed glass accumulate, awaiting new uses. The market for metals bends — sometimes up, sometimes down.
The working solution now to the growing mountains of trash is to bury it, burn it or let it flow out to sea. Millions of tons go into landfills. Hundreds of thousands of tons go into incinerators that turn it into electricity. Untold tons float in big rafts in the middle of Earth’s oceans.
There’s no other place for it. China once took shipload after shipload of America’s trash and turned it into usable raw materials again. Instead of letting the big cargo vessels that hauled their products to the U.S. come back home empty, the Chinese shelled out a few dollars and bought the plastic, glass and metal resources they lacked for their own growing consumer economy. Everything seemed to be working out for everybody.
But two things happened:
1. Americans refused to clean up the recyclables they were exporting, sending it off contaminated with garbage. China wanted the plastic, glass and metal, but got tired of the banana peels, grease balls and pizza crusts.
2. The Chinese developed their own supplies of materials to feed their factories. They dug their own mines and reworked their own trash as their own consumer economy grew. They didn’t need to buy anybody’s junk.
Some Asian nations continue to buy trash, it’s true, but the remaining market isn’t nearly big enough to swallow everything the world’s developed economies spew out. There’s simply too much to go around.
So America’s recycling system is faltering; some saying it’s on the brink of failing. We can’t even agree on some of the most basic things to make it work. A nonprofit called Recycle Across America is working to advance a standardized labeling system for recycling bins to help consumers sort trash properly, but it’s been met with fierce opposition from KAB.
Here and there, Maryland included, headway is being made. The use of plastic foam is being restricted. Legislatures are passing bag bills, if not bottle bills. Electronics waste is being rescued. Plans are being made for Earth Day 2020, April 22, less than a month away.
But it’s an uphill struggle, maybe as hard as the one Sisyphus faced. The stone is getting heavier.
The crying Indian and the rest of us have reason to shed a tear.
Recycling is a public service, and not always a money-making business. Some may say "I do not want my money wasted on recycling" but right now we need to spend some money on research to make sure most items can be recycled and to automate the sorting process to keep the process clean of garbage and to reduce the cost involved. Spending what it takes to reform the recycling process and a commitment to spend what it takes in the future when surpluses of some materials grow will fix this problem.
